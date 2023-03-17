transaction! NHS unions strike wage agreement with ministers months after UK strike





Labor unions representing health care workers in London have started wage negotiations with the government after a wave of strikes that have put pressure on the UK’s health service.

Citing soaring cost of living and long-term wage stagnation, members of leading health unions have been pushing for pay rises above inflation, and in recent months they’ve taken part in a series of strikes to make the point.

In a landmark statement on Thursday, the government said it had “completed negotiations and reached a final offer” with health care employers and the NHS Employees Council, which represents a number of unions.

“This includes additional payroll for 2022/23 and payroll settlement for 2023/24,” the statement said.

“Both sides believe it represents a fair and reasonable agreement that recognizes the commitment of NHS staff while acknowledging the broader economic pressures currently facing the UK.”

The strike is suspended while the union negotiates with its members on a deal.

transaction details

Employees covered by the NHS Agenda for Change pay system, which includes most healthcare workers, excluding doctors, dentists and most senior managers, will receive a minimum wage of 5%, except for Band 2 employees, whose salaries will increase in 2023-2024. I was offered a pay raise. An official briefed on the deal told Politico.

For 2022-2023, NHS staff have been offered a 4% salary increase already on the table and a new one-time bonus worth between 3.5% and 8.2% of their annual salary.

The one-time bonus for 2022-2023 consists of two parts. The first is a payment equal to 2% of individual salaries to all affected NHS staff. The second is a one-time “Covid Recovery Bonus” that splits 4% of the annual NHS wage bill among all employees.

Combining the two parts, minimum wage workers would receive 8.2 per cent of their annual salary as a one-off payment, officials said. For the highest paid employees, it is worth 3.5%.

The deal has been proposed for all six NHS Staff Council unions: UNISON, GMB, Unite, Royal Colleges of Nursing and Midwives, Chartered Society of Physiotherapy and British Dietetic Association.

Unions are now expected to formally make offers to their members, and all but Unite are encouraged to accept. Unite is not expected to recommend a decision either way.

GMB Secretary Rachel Harrison said of the deal that the government had “appropriated an additional $2.5 billion this year after refusing to comment on salaries.”

She said the unions had “ignored the Ministry of Health and negotiated to get the best offer they could achieve at this stage.”

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the agreement was a “fair deal for NHS staff” in delaying “strike action”.

The deal includes all 1.2 million NHS Agenda for Change staff, almost all NHS staff in the UK, excluding doctors and dentists. The Welsh and Scottish governments have ceded control over their health care.

It’s not just health workers demanding pay rises. The British government has been hit hard in recent months by industrial action by train drivers, postal workers, civil servants and teachers.

Matt Honeycombe-Foster contributed reporting. This document has been updated to correct errors in the consolidated list.

