UK Confirms 205 Million Budget To Bring More Electricity To UK From UK

UK Government Offers 205 Million in Latest Renewables Auction to Strengthen Energy Security, Grow Our Economy and Bring More Electricity to the UK from the UK – The UK’s Launch of Clean, Affordable and Homegrown Energy It’s going full speed ahead.

The Contract for Difference (CfD) scheme is the government’s flagship mechanism to support new low-carbon power generation projects in the UK, and so far around 27 GW of low-carbon capacity projects have been awarded contracts. This has helped accelerate plans to diversify, decarbonize and localize our energy supply, with the final round (AR4) of nearly 11 GW of low-carbon electricity, enough to generate enough electricity to power 12 million UK homes. capacity has been secured.

Today’s announcement of a $205 million budget for the Fifth CfD Allocation Round, the first CfD auction to be run annually, confirms another year of significant government financial support for green industries and jobs. This will strengthen investment in this sector each year, supporting future green energy and jobs, helping to level the UK up and replacing expensive fossil fuels with cheaper and cleaner domestic energy sources.

This includes $170 million for existing technologies such as offshore wind, ensuring the UK remains a leader in global offshore wind, and a $10 million budget available for tidal technology, thriving tidal power here in the UK. Open power generation industry.

Building a cleaner, safer energy future with thriving green industries also underpins our commitment to growing our economy and creating good jobs across the country through billions of pounds of private investment and support for 68,000 green jobs from late 2020. It will help you fulfill it.

The competitive nature of contracts for difference schemes has already proven successful in exerting downward pressure on prices since the first auctions were held. This process will play an increasingly important role in meeting the Energy Security Minister’s ambition for wholesale electricity prices in the UK to be among the lowest in Europe, with solar and wind currently among the cheapest forms or production of electricity in the UK. means that it will .

Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary Graham Stuart said:

Our flagship Contracts for Different scheme is already providing clean, self-sustaining energy and growing the green economy with green jobs.

Today’s budget announcement, move to annual auctions and continued investment in renewable energy will drive our top priority of limiting the impact of events like Putin’s illegal war in Ukraine and ensuring the UK has the lowest wholesale electricity prices in Europe. will.

I am delighted to see the opportunities opening up for the UK’s world-class renewable industry as the annual auction kicks off this year. This enhances the UK’s reputation as one of the most attractive places to invest for a safe, affordable and prosperous future.

The UK Government continues to support the deployment of renewable electricity across the UK and the scheme has so far awarded contracts for around 30% of all CfD projects and 52 projects in Scotland representing around 25% of total CfD capacity. . The plan has so far awarded contracts for nine projects with a total capacity of 260 MW.

The scheme is designed to provide consumers with a fair, low-carbon arrangement at a low cost, with generators paying the difference when the wholesale electricity price is higher than the price agreed upon in the CfD. This is passed on to energy providers and is expected to lower consumers’ bills over time.

Offshore wind has been at the heart of the scheme and thanks to the UK’s flagship CfD scheme, the industry is a major UK success story. Plans can continue to deliver up to 50 GW of floating offshore wind by 2030, including up to 5 GW of floating offshore wind. As set out in the British Energy Security Strategy, the UK will generate enough electricity from offshore wind to power every home in the UK by 2030, attracting significant investment to UK coastal communities and contributing directly and indirectly to It will support 90,000 jobs.

This along with the first state support for a nuclear power project in nearly 40 years at Sizewell C, an unprecedented $20 billion investment in carbon capture announced yesterday in the Spring Budget and underscores how the Great British Nuclear is delivering new nuclear projects. It follows identifying the next steps to innovate. in England.

Neil McDermott, CEO of Low Carbon Contracts Company (LCCC) said:

We welcome the Government’s announcement on Round 5 of the CfD Allocation. We look forward to working with investors and generators on these important projects as we continue our journey towards Net Zero.

Note to Editors 2023 Pod Structure

As announced in the December 2022 Key Parameters publication, CfD Allocation Round 5 currently features two auction ports with offshore wind competing with other existing technologies, which will be a huge success and remain competitive with other renewable technologies. can.

Arranged across two ports, this year’s fifth allocation round (AR5) includes an allocation of 170 million to port 1 for established technologies. 10 million ring fence budget available for tidal flow technology and new technologies such as geothermal and offshore floating wind.

The two-port structure will also support AR5’s competition to drive efficient and long-term support for low-carbon power generation.

Additional Information The Contract for Difference is a 15-year contract between a renewable generator and Low Carbon Contracts Company (LCCC), a government-owned company. Protects against wholesale price fluctuations by providing revenue to project developers who will invest in renewable energy infrastructure. A unique benefit of CfDscheme is that when wholesale electricity prices are as high as they have been in recent months, generators pay money back into the plan, reducing the net cost of the plan to consumers. March. After the deadline, National Grid ESO will evaluate and evaluate all eligible applications and notify the Secretary of State, who may consider increasing the budget for this Notice’s Allocation Round Monetary Assistance (Pot Budget) estimate, including a total of $205 million. will do Figures and splits are provided across two pots at 2011-2012 prices under low-carbon levy controls. This figure is an estimate of annual support for the first 5 years after deployment (Pod 1) or 4 years (Pod 2), whichever is the most expensive. Actual annual figures may vary over the term of the contract depending on future wholesale electricity prices and the outcome of the competitive auction process, and the budget is set taking into account the best knowledge at the time of the projected and robust project pipeline. Government has the opportunity to review budgets after applications are evaluated by the CfD Delivery Partner (EMR Delivery Body National Grid ESO), and assumption-based estimates reflect an equivalent number of assumptions as governments have greater confidence in AR5 participation. Power can be supplied based on an estimate of the annual generation of capacity procured from the AR4. It is not possible to continuously power a home through intermittent renewable energy. This capacity works in conjunction with the rest of the electrical system to power homes and businesses. Estimates are calculated using household consumption estimates and technology-specific loads taken from published national energy efficiency data. Elements published in CfD Allocation Round 4 Standard Terms Notice. Actual generations may vary based on site-specific factors. AR5 auction results are expected in late summer/early fall 2023. AR5 Contract Changes The government has also published other key documents on the AR5 and responses to consultations on AR5 contract changes during the high period. Wholesale electricity prices, CfD generators usually pay off on this scheme. By delaying the start date, some generators have gained extra profit in the wholesale market today. The government also confirmed technical changes to the AR5 contract. wholesale market. The posting of these notices means AR5 will open applications on March 30th, with results expected to be announced in late summer/early fall 2023.

