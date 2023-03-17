The US labor market remains tight; stabilization of the housing market





Weekly Unemployment Claims Fall 20,000 to 192,000 Continuing Claims Fall 29,000 to 1.684 Million Single-Family Housing Starts Rise 1.1% in February Import Prices Fall 0.1%; down 1.1% year-on-year

WASHINGTON, March 16 (Reuters) – The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell more than expected last week, indicating continued strength in the labor market, although turmoil in financial markets is throwing a shadow over the economy.

Other data on Thursday also gave the economy a fairly optimistic note, with homebuilding surging in February, potentially paving the way for a spring recovery in the housing market. Imported inflationary pressures were subdued last month, but regional manufacturing activity remained depressed.

Reports and growing fears of contagion in the banking sector pose a dilemma for the Federal Reserve when policymakers meet next Tuesday and Wednesday. Economists lowered their growth estimates for this year, citing tighter credit and financial conditions following the recent collapse of two regional banks, as well as problems at Credit Suisse (CSGN.S).

“The Fed has a tough balancing act as it battles to restore price stability without further rattling financial markets and causing a recession,” said Priscilla Thiagamoorthy, senior economist at BMO Capital Markets in Toronto.

Initial claims for state unemployment benefits fell by 20,000 to a seasonally adjusted 192,000 for the week ended March 11, the Labor Department said. The decline was the largest since July. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 205,000 claims for the past week.

Unadjusted claims fell from 21,396 to 217,444 last week. Claims in New York fell by 15,305, reversing the previous week’s jump, which had been attributed to a mid-winter school break.

There were notable drops in filings in California, Georgia, Oregon and Minnesota, offsetting significant increases in Indiana and Ohio.

Despite job cuts by big tech companies, the labor market has remained resilient, with employers generally reluctant to lay off workers after struggling to find workers during the COVID-19 pandemic .

Ongoing tightness in the labor market, with 1.9 job creations for every jobless worker in January, and stubbornly high inflation argue in favor of a further interest rate hike by the Fed next week. But the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank in California and Signature Bank in New York has led some economists to urge caution.

Financial markets were expecting a 25 basis point rate hike on Thursday at the March 21-22 Fed policy meeting, according to CME Group’s FedWatch tool.

They had oscillated between a quarter-point rate hike and a pause in the U.S. central bank’s most aggressive monetary policy tightening campaign since the 1980s. The Fed raised its overnight interest rate the benchmark day by 450 basis points since last March, taking it from near zero to the current range of 4.50% to 4.75%.

Economists expect stress from smaller banks will increase the cost of financing businesses, especially for smaller institutions, and tighten the availability of credit, with ripple effects on the labor market and economic growth. . Goldman Sachs on Thursday raised the probability of a US recession over the next 12 months by 10 percentage points to 35%.

“We were already expecting a significant slowdown in growth and job gains over the next few months, and the prospect of a substantial tightening of credit conditions increases the risk that a soft landing turns into a soft landing. harder,” said Ellen Zentner, chief U.S. economist at Morgan. Stanley in New York.

US stocks rose. The dollar slipped against a basket of currencies. US Treasury prices fell.

Housing starts rebound

The claims report also showed the number of people receiving benefits after a first week of help, a proxy indicator of employment, fell by 29,000 to 1.684 million in the week ending March 4. . The so-called continuing low claims suggest that some laid-off workers could be easily finding new work for now.

The troubled housing market could bottom out. Single-family home construction, which accounts for the bulk of home building, rose 1.1% to a seasonally-adjusted annual rate of 830,000 units last month, the Commerce Department reported. Single-family home starts rose in the Northeast and West, but fell in the densely populated South and Midwest.

Construction of single-family homes fell 31.6% year-on-year in February. But the worst of the housing market downturn may be over. A survey on Wednesday showed the National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo housing market index rose for a third consecutive month in March, although homebuilder sentiment remains depressed.

Mortgage rates, which had resumed their upward trend, could start to fall as US Treasury yields fell sharply amid turmoil in the banking sector.

“Low yields could help support real estate activity in the spring,” said Veronica Clark, an economist at Citigroup in New York.

Housing starts for projects of five or more units jumped 24.1 per cent to reach 608,000 units, the highest level since last April. Construction of multi-family dwellings remains supported by demand for rental accommodation, and increased supply could help reduce inflation.

Overall housing starts jumped 9.8% to 1.450 million units last month, the highest level since September.

Single-family permits rose 7.6% to 777,000 units after falling for 11 months. Permits for housing projects of five or more units jumped 24.3% to 700,000 units. In total, building permits jumped 13.8% to a rate of 1.524 million units.

Another Labor Department report showed import prices fell 0.1% last month after falling 0.4% in January. In the 12 months to February, import prices fell 1.1%, the first drop since December 2020.

But non-fuel import prices rose sharply, indicating that the fight against inflation is far from over.

Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Paul Simao

