



A gay man seeking asylum after arriving in the UK on a small boat is begging for pity while the government pushes through abusive illegal migration legislation.

Michael left his country after being caught having sex with another man in the small town where he grew up.

A few weeks later, smugglers brought him to England in a small boat, one of the routes the government considers illegal.

Currently, Michael is waiting for the Home Office to decide whether he can stay in the UK, and the government’s illegal immigration bill is making him fear for the future.

The bill would provide 28 days of detention for any adult arriving in the UK via channels or in the back of a lorry. They will then be sent back to their home country or to a third country such as Rwanda.

Families with children may also be detained and deported.

Hundreds of people protested against the Illegal Immigration Bill in Parliament Square. (Guy Smallman/Getty)

The bill’s ultimate goal, as the now-infamous press conference slogan makes clear, is to stop the ship. But for many people, there is no other choice.

Fearing for his life, Michael was forced to flee.

Michael hails from an African country that PinkNews is holding back to protect his identity in a place where homosexuality is illegal and public attitudes are not kind.

After he and his friend were caught having sex, they were taken before the village elders.

Later that day, the two took all the money they could get their hands on from their family and left the house knowing they would never come back.

Together they traveled to the capital of their country. There they went their separate ways.

Michael traveled to Nigeria and was contacted by smugglers who promised to transport him to England for a fee. First he moved to Morocco, then by ship to Spain, then to Italy and finally to France.

There, the smugglers told him he would have to pay more to get to England.

She was forced into prostitution because she had no more money, Michael tells PinkNews.

Eventually, when I was told it was my turn to travel, I was put on a small boat with some smugglers. They said that if we were caught, if any of us mentioned that they were smugglers, they would kill us if they found us.

A man holds a sign reading “Seeking asylum is a human right” at a rally in support of refugees in London. (Andrew Aitchison/Getty)

Eventually, Michael and his fellow asylum seekers were rescued from the boat by the police. There they were detained and Michael told officials he wanted asylum.

At the time of writing, he is still waiting for the Interior Ministry to decide whether to grant him refugee status. He lives in a safe house and is studying at the university while applications are evaluated.

Michael said he was stressed every day because he didn’t know if the government would send him back to his country.

He also lives in fear of being sent to a safe third country, such as Rwanda, where the Ministry of Interior has a contract. Although homosexuality is not criminalized in Rwanda, the UK government’s own website acknowledges that LGBTQ+ people may experience discrimination and abuse there due to harsh public attitudes.

His stress was compounded by the Illegal Immigration Act. If passed, the bill would create a clear distinction between those arriving via pre-approved legal routes and those who sometimes make dangerous trips for their safety.

It’s frustrating because I don’t think we have to distinguish between those who came by boat and those who came along the legal path. Michael said that doesn’t change the fact that they are running away from certain things and finding solace in this country.

He is now worried that the bill could affect his asylum application because he arrived in a way the government deems illegal.

A man holds a sign reading “Stop the Refugee Ban Bill” during a protest in London. (Andrew Aitchison/Getty)

When asked what his message to the government was, Michael said: Ideally, I want them to have the mercy and understanding that if I hadn’t run away from the situation I was in, I wouldn’t have gotten on my way. Arrived.

I don’t think there is any justification for being sent back because I arrived the way I arrived and for not listening to the question of why I should seek asylum.”

Illegal migration legislation may violate international law.

The illegal migration bill faced fierce opposition from politicians across the political spectrum, including Conservative MPs Caroline Nokes and Chris Skidmore.

It also came under strong criticism from asylum advocacy groups who warned it could jeopardize the safety of those seeking asylum, including LGBTQ+ people.

Interior Minister Suela Braberman acknowledged that the bill was incompatible with the European Convention on Human Rights. Nevertheless, on Monday (March 13) it passed its second reading and now moves to the committee stage.

Micro Rainbow, a charity that works with LGBTQ+ people seeking asylum, told PinkNews that the bill was at once cruel and unworkable.

Micro Rainbow’s CEO, Sebastian Rocca, said it seeks to effectively ban asylum applications and punish those fleeing war and persecution.

It saddens and upsets us that the focus of this new legislation is not on why people came to Britain, but how they got there.

Protesters are seen holding placards expressing support for refugees during a rally in Parliament Square. (Hester Ng/Getty)

For many of our beneficiaries, seeking asylum in the UK is their only lifeline for LGBTQI people fleeing persecution.

Many people arrive in the UK via illegal routes, which are the only routes available to them. This new legislation will do little to stop people like Michael from risking their lives to find safety. Instead, it will condemn the traumatized to misery without a fair hearing.

The bill also serves to create an environment devoid of humanity and compassion, a type of society that most Britons do not want.

When approached for comment, an Interior Department spokesperson said: identity.

People must apply for asylum in the first safe country they arrive at. This is the fastest road to safety. Decisions to relocate to Rwanda are made on a case-by-case basis and no one is relocated if it is unsafe or inappropriate.

