Russia rewards pilots involved in confrontation with US drone over Black SeaExBulletin

Russia’s Defense Ministry in MOSCOW has awarded state honors to the pilots of two fighter jets that the United States accused of forcing an American Reaper drone over the Black Sea earlier this week, the latest twist from an incident that has raised fears of direct military hostilities between the nuclear superpowers.

In a statement, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu handed out state awards to Su-27 pilots, saying they had ‘stopped’ the ‘intruding’ US drone from ‘violating’ EU restrictions. airspace that Russia had implemented unilaterally during the conflict in Ukraine.

The ministry statement again repeated Russian claims that the US surveillance plane was flying with its transponders turned off and crashed into the water of its own volition due to abrupt and sudden maneuvers.

“The Russian aircraft did not use any on-board weapons, did not make contact with the unmanned aerial vehicle, and returned safely to its home airfield,” the ministry said.

The statement came a day after the Pentagon released video footage showing Russian warplanes twice spraying what appears to be fuel at the drone. The video feed cuts out and a final clip shows a damaged propeller blade on the drone.

The United States says its plane was on a routine flight in international airspace over the Black Sea.

NPR previously reported that U.S. officials believe the harassment of the downed U.S. drone by Russian fighter jets was approved by senior Russian officials, though U.S. officials expressed uncertainty about whether the pilot intentionally hit the drone. drone or made a mistake.

Senior Kremlin officials said crews were now working to recover the surveillance plane, saying Washington was using it to help its allies in Kiev identify Russian targets amid the war in Ukraine.

State media has published unconfirmed reports that Russian recovery teams have already detected the location of the drone just over 35 miles from the Crimean port city of Sevastopol in waters around 3,000ft. depth.

Even though the White House has insisted that the United States will continue its “routine” reconnaissance missions in international airspace, Russia has warned that it considers these flights as “provocations” which would justify a response. Similar Russian.

