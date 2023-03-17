



Hundreds of thousands of teachers, London Underground drivers and civil servants joined the doctors’ strike after Britain’s Treasury Secretary Jeremy Hunt’s budget was released on Wednesday.

Inflation has hit workers in all sectors, including white-collar workers. British university staff and journalists from the BBC also joined the multi-sector strike. In capital London, ASLEF (Association of Locomotive Engineers and Firefighters) and the Rail, Marine and Transport (RMT) trade unions have crippled the underground system. 130,000 civil servants from various government departments, along with border guards.

Near 10 Downing Street, workers shouted outside Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s office, “What do we want? 10 percent, when do we want it? NOW!”

What are British workers worried about?

Trade unions representing public sector workers argued with the government demanding wage increases, which they argued were necessary to allow for inflation. Meanwhile, the government said it could not afford it and would further fuel inflation.

China, the world’s sixth-largest economy, has had a turbulent couple of years amid the shock of double-digit inflation from government austerity, Brexit, COVID-19 and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Besides salaries that do not keep pace with inflation, workers cite conditions, job security and pensions as their top concerns.

The British Medical Association says junior doctors have cut their salaries by 26 per cent since 2009.

Hunt, whose official title is Treasury Secretary, became minister last year in the wake of former Prime Minister Liz Truss’ mini-budget that turned out to be politically disastrous and relied heavily on unfunded tax cuts. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, himself a former prime minister, kept Hunt in the role.

Increased industrial action in most public sectors

Public servants PCS union general secretary Mark Serwotka said it was scandalous that some civil servants were forced to receive government benefits because of low salaries.

The cascade of more severe strikes has also reached a tipping point, he added.

“For the first time in years, I think the polls show that there is a lot of support for the strike,” Serwotka told AFP.

The two-day teachers’ strike is expected to affect all schools in the UK.

More and more public sector workers have been downing their tools more frequently in recent months in the UK, with nurses going on strike in what unions say is the first time in history early in a labor dispute.

