Banned from Russian airspace, US airlines seek to restrict competitors





WASHINGTON Unable to fly in Russian airspace due to the war in Ukraine, US airlines are stepping up a lobbying campaign on Capitol Hill and the White House to address what they see as a growing problem: they are losing business for the benefit of foreign competitors who can take passengers between the United States and Asia more quickly and cheaply.

Effectively banned from time- and fuel-saving polar routes between the United States and an array of destinations halfway around the world, US carriers say they are forced into an aeronautical version of Twister to get passengers there. where they want to go without taking undue risks.

They changed transpacific flight plans to ensure they would have somewhere to land in an emergency, reduced passenger and cargo loads to cut costs when flying longer distances, and suspended more a dozen new routes planned to Mumbai, Tokyo, Seoul and other cities.

On its route from New Delhi to New York, American Airlines was forced to halt flights at Bangor, Maine, an hour and a half from the mark on 19 occasions, a person familiar with recent history said. These shutdowns, which were usually caused by adverse winds or weather that depleted jet fuel supplies and exhausted flight crew hours, delayed passengers and forced the replacement of 14 pilots and flight attendants.

These flights were already operating with dozens of seats deliberately left empty, the person added, because less weight was needed on board to keep the fuel going as long as possible.

Yet many foreign airlines are not banned from flying over Russia, say US airlines and their lobbyists, and are thus gaining more passengers on routes to and from the United States. Continued access to the shorter, more fuel-efficient routes that Russian airspace offers gives carriers like Air India, Emirates and China Eastern Airlines an unfair advantage, industry lobby group Airlines for America said in a recent presentation on Capitol Hill.

Airlines for America estimated the lost annual market share of US carriers at $2 billion per year.

Foreign airlines using Russian airspace on flights to and from the United States gain a significant competitive advantage over American carriers in major markets, including China and India, according to the presentation dated February . This situation is directly to the benefit of foreign airlines and to the detriment of the United States as a whole, with fewer connections to key markets, fewer well-paying airline jobs and a dent in the global economy. .

For years, US airlines have had access to Russian airspace through a series of agreements with Moscow. In return for this access, they and other foreign airlines paid the Russian government air traffic control support fees that amounted to hundreds of millions of dollars a year, according to an airline official and an industry advocate.

But after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last year prompted government officials in the United States, Britain, Canada and Europe to ban Russian planes from flying over their airspace, the president Russian Vladimir V. Putin immediately banned the United States and other supporters of Ukraine, including Canada and much of Europe, from flying in his skies.

Now airlines are lobbying the White House and Congress to resolve the issue by subjecting foreign carriers from countries that are not yet barred from Russian airspace to the same restrictions applied to US airlines. , thus forcing them to take the same routes as their American competitors.

The Biden administration should take steps to ensure that foreign carriers flying over Russia do not depart, land or transit through US airports, said Marli Collier, spokeswoman for Airlines for America.

The proposal appears to have gained traction with the Department of Transportation, which recently drafted an order that would ban Chinese carriers carrying passengers to the United States from flying over Russian airspace, according to three people who were briefed on the incident. ‘arrangement. The order was presented Monday to a group of Biden administration officials, including members of the national security team, two of those people said, and was considered this week along with other proposed policy measures. .

Department of Transportation officials declined to comment. But national security officials are aware of the potential diplomatic consequences of moves aimed at a longtime ally like India, or adding strain to already strained relations with China.

A spokesperson for the State Department, which is participating in an interagency government review of airspace issues, said the department is aware of the concerns and considers the safety of American citizens on foreign soil a top priority.

It’s just too bad for our airlines that this was a collateral issue, said Manisha Singh, a former assistant secretary in the State Department’s Bureau of Economic and Business Affairs who now runs a consulting firm in Washington. I think we should do everything we can, she added, noting that the United States should be careful before taking actions that could offend foreign countries and affect American tourism and trade as a result.

Representatives from Delta, American and United Airlines, the flag carriers most involved in the lobbying effort, posed questions to Airlines for America, which praised a recent letter from members of the Senate Relations Committee foreign to Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken and Secretary of Transportation Pete. Buttigieg echoing the groups talking points.

When foreign airlines fly over Russian territory, even if they do not expect to land on Russian soil, they run the risk of unplanned hijackings in Russia for security, medical, mechanical or more nefarious reasons, wrote Sen. Bob Menendez, Democrat of New Jersey, the panel’s chairman, and Sen. Jim Risch of Idaho, his top Republican. The state and transportation departments have yet to respond to the letter, according to someone briefed on the exchange.

Representatives of Air India declined to comment, and representatives of Emirates and China Eastern did not respond to requests for comment.

Arjun Garg, former chief counsel and acting deputy administrator of the Federal Aviation Administration, said the Biden administration has the legal authority to remedy complaints from US carriers.

Mr Garg said the safety issues reported by airlines and the way current regulations put them at a disadvantage are serious dilemmas.

Foreign air carriers benefit from shorter flight times, lower costs, reduced fuel consumption, all those types of benefits that are prohibited to US carriers by order of the US government, Mr. Garg said.

At a time when American aviators are already fed up with core issues like cramped seats, flight cancellations and a cascade of service fees, access to Russian airspace may not be the concern. the most pressing. Depending on winds, air traffic and other factors on any given day, on a 14-hour flight, avoiding Russian airspace can mean less than an extra flight hour in some cases. But it can also mean more than two hours.

But the cost difference is noticeable. On Wednesday, an April round trip from Kennedy Airport in New York to Indira Gandhi Airport in New Delhi cost around $1,500 and was estimated to take 13 hours and 40 minutes on Air India, according to Travelocity. The most comparable flight on a US carrier: a $1,740 American Airlines trip with an estimated flight time of 14 hours and 55 minutes.

But Airlines for America and the major carriers it represents also point to safety concerns for Americans flying over Russia, even on foreign airlines. And history suggests there is cause for anxiety.

In 2014, a Malaysia Airlines flight was shot down over Ukraine, killing 298 people. A Dutch court subsequently convicted, in absentia, two Russian separatists and a pro-Russian Ukrainian of murder.

In 2021, a Ryanair flight from Greece to Lithuania was diverted to Belarus, a close Kremlin ally, after officials there alerted air traffic controllers to a suspected bomb threat on the plane. Their real goal, according to US prosecutors, was to arrest a dissident journalist who was a passenger by making up a fake security issue. (The journalist, Roman Protasevich, was recently tried in Belarus, and the officials who the Justice Department says organized the hijacking have been indicted in the United States and charged with conspiracy to commit the hijacking.)

Last year, American basketball star Brittney Griner was detained at an airport near Moscow and later sentenced to nine years in a penal colony for carrying hash oil vape cartridges in her luggage. She was released in December.

There are also operational challenges arising from the longer routes taken by US carriers.

Delta Air Lines has repeatedly redesigned trans-Pacific flight maps to comply with both U.S. regulations and the Russian overflight ban, according to internal documents and two people familiar with the changes.

FAA rules require that for long flights, commercial aircraft must always be within 180 minutes of a suitable airport in case an emergency landing is needed (with some aircraft, which Delta flies, this can extend up to 207 minutes).

But without access to Russia as an emergency stopover, Deltas Detroit-Shanghai flights are now forced to fly close to obscure Pacific landmasses like Shemya Island in southwest Alaska. And if the tiny Shemya airport is too full to handle an emergency landing, Delta pilots must divert to an even more remote airport like Midway Atoll in the middle of the Pacific, these people said, this which is one hour and 40 minutes. and over 3,000 gallons of fuel for the trip when the nearest stops are unavailable.

It can sometimes be seen as a bit of an obstacle course, said Jim Higgins, an aviation professor at the University of North Dakota who flew as a commercial pilot for seven years. Federal regulations regarding emergency landings, while well-intentioned, he added, increase operational complexity.

Hari Kumar contributed reporting from New Delhi and Keith Bradsher from Beijing. Li You contributed to the research.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2023/03/17/us/politics/russia-us-airlines-ukraine.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related