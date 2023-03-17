US saw ‘significant spike’ in aggressive Russian military flights in Syria this month, commander says





CN—

The United States has seen a significant increase in aggressive Russian military flights in Syria this month, the commander of US Central Command said Thursday, two days after Russian planes harassed and collided with a US drone in the air. above the Black Sea.

Gen. Erik Kurilla told a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing that Russian ground-attack planes were flying over weapons-laden US bases in an attempt to be provocative. He described Russian flights as not what we expect from a professional air force.

When asked if aggressive robberies were new, Kurilla replied: It’s not new, but we’ve seen a significant spike since around March 1 in Syria.

What we are seeing, however, is a recent increase in unprofessional and dangerous behavior by the Russian air force in the region, he said.

The United States has about 900 troops in Syria at two different bases as part of the ongoing campaign to defeat ISIS. The United States and Russia have a deconfliction line between the two militaries to ensure operations do not result in miscalculation or unintended escalation.

Kurilla said the Russian actions were a way to try to renegotiate the deconfliction protocols they violate every day.

On Wednesday, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told a press conference that the United States had observed a series of aggressive, risky and dangerous actions by Russian pilots in international airspace.

Speaking alongside Austin, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley said the United States is analyzing the pattern of behavior to determine exactly what the way forward is.

Milley said the aggressive operations were not just targeting the United States, but also the United Kingdom and other countries.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2023/03/16/politics/russia-military-flights-syria-centcom/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related