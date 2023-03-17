Russia to reward pilots involved in US drone incident





MOSCOW (AP) Russian fighter pilots involved in an incident with a US drone that led to its crash will receive state awards, the Defense Ministry announced on Friday. The move appears to signal Moscow’s intention to take a more aggressive stance toward future US surveillance flights.

The US military said it abandoned the Air Force MQ-9 Reaper in the Black Sea on Tuesday after two Russian fighter jets dumped fuel on the surveillance drone, then one hit its propeller while flying in international airspace. Moscow has denied that its warplanes hit the drone, alleging it crashed during a sudden maneuver. He said his fighter jets reacted to a violation of a no-fly zone Russia had established in the region near Crimea amid fighting in Ukraine.

On Friday, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu praised the pilots for preventing the drone from flying into Moscow’s no-fly zone. The Ministry of Defense said the ban was in line with international standards.

Moscow’s announcement comes a day after the US military released declassified 42-second color footage showing a Russian Su-27 fighter jet approaching the rear of the US drone and releasing fuel as it passed through it. which appeared to be aimed at blinding the optical instruments of the drones. to drive him out of the area.

During a second approach, the same plane or another Russian Su-27 following the MQ-9 hit the drone’s propeller, damaging a blade, according to the US military, which said it later abandoned the plane in the sea. The video clip does not show the collision, although it does show damage to the propeller.

Senior US and Russian defense and military officials spoke on the downing of the drone on Wednesday, underscoring the seriousness of the events. Calls between US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and General Valery Gerasimov, Chief of the Russian General Staff , were the first since October.

While calling on Russia for reckless action, the White House has also tried to avoid escalating tensions. US officials stressed that they had been unable to determine whether the Russian pilot had intentionally hit the US drone and stressed that lines of communication with Moscow remained open.

Russian officials also stressed the need to maintain lines of communication, but they harshly denounced the US action as an arrogant disregard for Moscow’s no-fly zone.

It’s a clear sign that Russia will continue to shoot down US drones, pro-Kremlin political analyst Sergei Markov wrote in a commentary on the award announcement. This decision will receive strong support from Russian society, which wants the government to toughen up its policy.

Moscow has repeatedly expressed concern over US intelligence flights near Crimea, which Russia seized from Ukraine in 2014 amid strong international condemnation. The Kremlin has accused the United States and its allies of effectively engaging in the conflict by supplying weapons and sharing intelligence with kyiv.

Some Russian officials have blamed US surveillance flights for helping gather intelligence that allowed Ukraine to strike Russian targets.

