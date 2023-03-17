Why US Bancorp stock fell 15.1% this week





What happened

US Bancorp (USB -9.38%), the holding company of US Bank, has seen its stock price fall 15.1% this week since last Friday’s close through 10 a.m. ET today, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. The stock is trading at around $34.50 per share Friday morning, down 21% year-to-date.

Overall, markets rose slightly this week, as the S&P 500 gained 2.1%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3% and the Nasdaq Composite climbed 4.9% this week. , at 10 a.m. ET today.

So what

So you may have heard, but it’s been a tough week for bank stocks. The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, a subsidiary of SVB Financial, last Friday, as well as Signature Bank on Sunday, sent banking stocks tumbling on Monday. These collapses were preceded by the bankruptcy of the crypto-bank Silvergate Capital a week ago on Wednesday, all due to massive outflows.

While actions by federal regulators to provide liquidity and a safety net to prevent further bank failures appeared to temporarily calm the market, things quickly tumbled for bank stocks after European bank Credit Suisse slumped on Wednesday in an all-time low due to massive outflows resulting from several factors, including a report of issues with the bank’s internal controls and a decision by the Saudi National Bank to no longer provide financial support.

Various news outlets reported this week that the US Treasury was assessing the exposure of major US banks, including US Bancorp, to Credit Suisse. It has also been reported that major US banks have assessed their exposure to Credit Suisse and consider potential risks to be manageable.

Now what

US Bancorp was one of several big banks that agreed to provide another flimsy bank, First Republic, with $30 billion in deposits, with US Bancorp contributing $1 billion.

Jim Herbert, Founder and Executive Chairman, and Mike Roffler, CEO and Chairman of First Republic Bank, said:

We would like to share our deep gratitude to Bank of America, Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Bank of New York Mellon, PNC Bank, State Street, Truist and US Bank. Their collective support strengthens our liquidity position, reflects the continued quality of our business, and is a vote of confidence for First Republic and the entire US banking system.

US Bancorp is the fifth largest bank in the United States and one of the most efficient and well-run banks in the country for years. While the industry will continue to experience short-term volatility, the big banks may ultimately be the beneficiaries of this upheaval. Good values ​​could also emerge, especially among large stablecoins like US Bancorp.

SVB Financial provides credit and banking services to The Motley Fool. Wells Fargo is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Citigroup is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Bank of America is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Dave Kovaleski has no position in the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool holds positions and recommends Bank of America, Goldman Sachs Group, JPMorgan Chase, PNC Financial Services and SVB Financial. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fool.com/investing/2023/03/17/why-us-bancorp-stock-was-down-151-this-week/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related