Demonic Refugees: British Plan to Halt Boat Movement Catches Fire | migration news





The British government has proposed a controversial new law that would allow authorities to deport people who reach the coast in small boats across the English Channel that divides the island from France.

Several charities and human rights groups have criticized the scheme, known as the Illegal Immigration Act, for criminalizing the efforts of thousands of genuine refugees.

This week’s announcement comes after Britain’s Conservative government has made preventing boat arrivals a top priority. Last year, the government made it a criminal offense for individuals to arrive in the UK without a visa or special permit.

Government figures show that more than 45,000 people crossed the strait into the country in 2022, up more than 17,000 from the previous year’s record.

This year, nearly 3,000 people made the treacherous crossing, ranging from 240 kilometers (150 miles) at its widest point to 34 kilometers (21 miles) at its narrowest point.

At a summit in Paris on Friday, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and French President Emmanuel Macron agreed to halt cross-channel migration, and London is giving France $576 million over the next three years to help stop the boat. I said I would.

new brutal legislation

Anyone arriving illegally on British shores through safe country must be legally deported. Under the proposed legislation, more than 20 countries would be considered safe from deporting refugees.

Whether these countries will accept returned refugees is another matter. As far as I know there are no agreements or arrangements with any of the above countries. Abdiashid Mohamed, an attorney for Aden and Co Solicitors, told Al Jazeera that there would be legal challenges in UK courts as well.

According to Mohammed, the bill rules out the possibility of many arrivals seeking asylum simply because they arrived on British shores by boat in an irregular way.

If passed, the Home Secretary would have the power to detain and remove people arriving by boat either in their home country or in a safe third country like Rwanda.

The law would also allow authorities to detain arrivals for up to 28 days without bail or judicial review. Individuals who are under the age of 18 or who are deemed medically unfit to fly, or who are at real risk of serious and irreversible harm in their home country, are exempt.

Even in these cases, individuals may remain in the UK for up to 45 days before appeals are exhausted. Authorities can then remove them.

Currently, the bill does not close the door to child asylum seekers. Undoubtedly, if the British government attempts to remove unaccompanied children in the future, such removals will face challenges in British courts, Mohamed said.

The new bill will set an annual cap set by politicians on the total number of refugees and migrants the UK will settle.

This government has over the years damaged Britain’s reputation for providing shelter, violating international law and demonizing refugees. Beth Gardiner-Smith, CEO of Safe Passage, a charity that provides legal assistance to refugees and asylum seekers, told Al Jazeera that the brutal new legislation is an extreme step in the same failed approach.

We’ve seen over the past year that focusing on making life harder for refugees and deterrence doesn’t work.

harsh personality

Interior Minister Suela Braberman failed to assure Parliament that the law would be compatible with the European Convention on Human Rights.

Of course, the UK will always try to uphold international law and I am confident that the bill is compatible with international law, she told Parliament.

Last year, the UK government agreed to send tens of thousands of asylum seekers to Rwanda, more than 4,000 miles (6,400 km) away.

However, the first flight of deportation was blocked by a last-minute injunction by the European Court of Human Rights. The London High Court ruled in December that it was legal.

Legal experts said the bill would face many obstacles in UK and European courts if passed.

Due to its harsh nature, it can be argued that the Act is incompatible with international law, and in particular with refugee law under the 1951 United Nations Convention, of which the UK is one of the founding member states, and the European Convention on Human Rights, which the UK has enacted. Mohammed also signed, said Mohammed.

Gardiner-Smith concurred.

We express our strong concern that this bill violates international refugee and human rights law. “Without a doubt,” she said, the bill’s proposals would be challenged in court. We saw the terrible Rwandan plan legally challenged last year, and the battle is still ongoing. But this government is trying to bring more of the same ludicrous proposals.

Across the Channel, people aboard a Border Guard vessel are being transported to the port of Dover. [Henry Nicholls/Reuters]

run away from war

Speaking to Al Jazeera by phone from London, Abdulmalik, 23, an Iraqi national who crossed channels with 10 others in December, said he was not surprised by the proposed legislation.

They don’t care. They don’t want to help poor people fleeing war. It really saddens me to see what they say about us. But you have no choice. we will keep coming where can we go? He asked not to use his last name.

You will die if you remain in your country. So even if you die while traveling, it’s better to risk everything and cross over to England. I was with Eritreans, Syrians and Afghans. We are all running from war. If there had been any other way to get to England, not a single one of us would have gotten on a boat.

UNHCR expressed its deep concern.

If passed, the bill would constitute an asylum ban that would extinguish the right of non-regular arrivals to seek refugee protection in the UK, without taking into account their individual circumstances, no matter how sincere and persuasive their arguments may be. said in a statement.

Most people fleeing war and persecution cannot get the passports and visas they need. There is no safe and legal route for them. To deny access to asylum on this basis would undermine the very purpose for which the Refugee Convention was established.

