Passport office workers across the UK strike 5 weeks over pay | passport office





Passport Office workers are set to go on strike for five weeks as disputes over jobs, salaries and conditions escalate.

More than 1,000 members of the Public and Commercial Services (PCS) working in passport offices in England, Scotland and Wales will take part in the action from 3 April to 5 May.

Those working in Durham, Glasgow, Liverpool, London, Newport, Peterborough and Southport will strike from 3 April to 5 May, and those working in Belfast from 7 April to 5 May.

The union warned that the move significantly escalated a long-running dispute and could significantly affect passport deliveries as the summer holidays approach.

PCS Secretary General Mark Serwotka said: Action lasting 6 months.

Their approach is further evidence that they are treating their workforce worse than anyone else. They took six months to resolve this dispute, but they refused to improve the 2% levied salary increase over the six months and failed to address other issues of concern to their members.

They seem to think that if we ignore our members, they will go away. But how can our members ignore the cost of living crisis when 40,000 public servants use food banks and 45,000 of them are claiming self-managed benefits?

It is a national scandal and a stain on the reputation of the government that so much of the workforce lives in poverty.

The action proposed by passport office workers comes after months of strikes demanding salaries from other sectors such as railways, the London Underground, schools, local BBC journalism and universities.

On Thursday, unions representing health care workers in the UK agreed with the government on a final salary offer, which is expected to end strikes by nurses and ambulance workers if accepted.

Prospect’s secretary general Mike Clancy, whose thousands of officials went on strike this week, urged ministers, saying government employees often felt behind the line when paying deals. At the earliest, he will arrange talks to end industrial action next week.

Skip past newsletter promotions

Archie Bland and Nimo Omer are your free morning guide to the top stories and what they mean every weekday.

Privacy Notice: Our newsletter may contain information about charities, online advertising and externally funded content. For more information, please see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

After promoting the newsletter

He said the government must now ensure that forms of pay contracts with the NHS are passed on to the public servants’ employees.

Clancy told the Guardian: There is a perception in NHS terminology that 22/23 is exceptional and still needs to be addressed and that 23/34 is still a very difficult year even with government hopes that there will be a drop. Inflation should have a similar structure and then we’ll talk about amounts.

What I cannot say is that I was invited to the talks and we have been openly complaining about the government’s failure to respond in this way for its officials. But what’s pretty clear from the overall mood music is that the government is going to want to sort out the NHS first, and I think the teachers’ unions are having a conversation.

I am now expecting the Government to issue an invitation to speak to the staff, and I would recommend doing so as soon as possible next week. What we have to judge is whether we are good enough to engage in discussions and have a view on what we do in terms of our own behavior.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2023/mar/17/passport-office-workers-across-uk-to-strike-for-five-weeks-over-pay The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related