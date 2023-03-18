Meta launches paid verification on Instagram and Facebook in the United States





Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced today that the company is rolling out Meta Verified to Instagram and Facebook in the United States. The subscription service, which first launched in Australia and New Zealand last month, allows users to add the coveted blue tick to their Instagram and Facebook. account for a monthly fee. Meta Verified costs $11.99 per month on web and $14.99 per month on mobile.

“Meta Verified is rolling out in the United States today,” Zuckerberg said Friday in Meta Channel on Instagram. “You can get a badge, proactive identity theft protection, and direct access to customer support.”

You can join the waiting list to register for the online subscription service starting today. In addition to the monthly fee, you must be at least 18 years old. You must complete the verification process and provide government-issued photo ID to confirm your identity before being approved for a Meta Verified subscription. Two-factor authentication is also required. Meta Verified subscribers will not be able to change their profile name, photo, username, or date of birth unless they want to start the verification process again.

Meta Verified comes with exclusive stickers on Facebook and Instagram Stories and Facebook Reels, plus 100 stars per month on Facebook so you can show your support for other creators.

Meta told TechCrunch in an email that he had seen “good results” from his initial test in Australia and New Zealand and was reflecting on some early feedback from subscribers. For context, a Meta Verified subscription in Australia and New Zealand includes increased visibility and reach in search, reviews and recommendations. Meta heard feedback from users who said this offer was confusing. The company therefore plans to explore the offer further before considering expanding it outside of Australia and New Zealand.

Zuckerberg is borrowing from Elon Musk’s playbook with the new Meta Verified offering. After Tesla’s CEO acquired Twitter last fall, the social network launched paid verification for $8 a month through its revamped Blue subscription service. However, unlike the Twitter playbook, users who are already verified on Instagram and Facebook won’t have to pay for their verification. Musk promised to get rid of old verification badges, but hasn’t done so yet.

The blue checkmark is a coveted symbol on social media platforms, as it was previously only available to public figures such as politicians, actors, musicians, athletes, and journalists. Musk fought against this idea and argued that blue checkmarks should be open to everyone.

Although Meta has chosen not to charge its customers for most of its services since its inception, things are clearly changing. It’s worth noting that Meta and Twitter aren’t the only companies to introduce subscription services, as Snap launched its own subscription service last year, through which it converted 2.5 million users. into paying customers.

To get started with Meta Verified, you need to go to your settings on Instagram or Facebook, then click on “Account Center”. If the subscription service is available for your account, you will see “Meta Verified available” under your name and profile picture. Next, you need to select your preferred payment method for your monthly plan and then complete the verification process.

