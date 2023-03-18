Analysis: UK companies contemplate moving cash after SVB disruption.





LONDON, March 17 (Reuters) – British banks are experiencing a spike in inter-institutional cash conversion inquiries following the collapse of US technology lender Silicon Valley Bank. funds.

Barclays (BARC.L), one of the country’s largest lenders, told Reuters it had seen an increase in inquiries to convert or open business accounts over the past few days. Virgin Money (VMUK.L), the UK’s sixth-largest bank, also said in a statement that it had experienced “recent corporate net deposit inflows”.

The SVB’s failure threw global markets into turmoil last week as contagion fears spread to Swiss lender Credit Suisse.

The British government and the Bank of England said the country’s banking system was safe, sound and capital-rich, and SVB’s UK branch was rescued by Europe’s largest bank, HSBC, on Monday. This means SVB UK’s customer deposits are safe and loans are supported, HSBC’s top executives said.

However, the collapse of the Bank of California has prompted further scrutiny into the safety of uninsured deposits over £85,000 guaranteed, as licensed banks in the UK, especially businesses, are likely to hold larger deposits.

Sam Franklin, CEO of recruitment platform Otta, which has about 70 full-time employees, said the crisis has affected the way small startups think about finance.

Franklin told Reuters that a number of CEOs and startup executives began looking into other banks besides SVB UK this week to store their cash, citing Barclays as their favorite.

“We will all be on this learning journey together. We are all looking for a bank with great support, a strong brand and a solid track record,” he said.

David Jarvis, founder of banking platform Griffin, said he is part of a WhatsApp group of over 200 fintech founders. He said people are “mostly looking at the large clearing banks.”

Russ Shaw, founder of Tech London Advocates, a startup industry organization, told Reuters that she would, of course, advise startups to diversify their capital into different bank accounts. “I think a lot of people learned about the dangers of not doing this this weekend,” he said.

spread money around

Rapid rate hikes by the Bank of England (BoE) over the past 15 months have already sparked greater competition among lenders for depositors, with smaller players gaining the upper hand as they raise commodity rates faster.

But the collapse of SVB has intensified scrutiny of the business models of all lenders, including professionals with smaller balance sheets.

Goodbody banking analyst John Cronin said deposit movement will continue to be a key focus for analysts and investors.

“The challenges experienced by SVB vary widely from institution to institution, but have given rise to generalized concerns about the health of bank balance sheets,” he said, adding that some experts may actually be less exposed as they rely primarily on consumer deposits.

“Many companies will take time to think more carefully about how they will position themselves financially in the future,” said Dom Hallas, managing director of Codec, an organization that represents UK tech startups. “But I think it’s too early to tell who the winners and losers are.”

Sources from the three professional and online lenders confirmed an influx of business deposits over the past few days and declined to be named citing the sensitivity of the situation.

A spokesperson for digital banking platform Revolut said last week new signups from businesses, particularly large enterprises, were up 5 per cent compared to the previous week, with overnight balances “significantly higher”.

The company, which has applied for a banking permit in the UK but is not yet protected by the government’s deposit guarantee, said this week it could not share figures.

A spokesperson said Revolut customers in the EU are covered by the eurozone’s 100,000 euro guarantee.

Several UK banks, which focus on retail products such as consumer savings, said there was no change in customer behavior since the SVB collapse, adding that the majority of their customers were protected as their balances were well below the £85,000 government guarantee.

A Metro Bank spokesperson said, “We have not received any concerns from our customers.” “The UK banking system is secure and continues to operate normally.”

Reporting: Iain Withers, Elizabeth Howcroft, and Martin Coulter; Edited by Sinead Cruise and Jan Harvey

Our Standard: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principle.

Elizabeth Howcroft

Thomson Reuters

We report on the intersection of finance and technology, including cryptocurrencies, NFTs, virtual worlds, and money driving “Web3.”

