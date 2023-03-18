The TikTok wars why the US and China are fighting over the app | ICT Tac





TikTok is once again pushing back against claims that its Chinese parent company, ByteDance, is sharing user data from its popular video-sharing app with the Chinese government, or pushing propaganda and disinformation on its behalf.

China’s Foreign Ministry on Wednesday accused the United States itself of spreading misinformation about potential security risks from TikToks following a Wall Street Journal report that the committee on foreign investment in the US side of the Treasury Department was threatening to ban the app in the United States unless its Chinese owners divested their stake.

So are the data security risks real? And should users worry about the TikTok app being wiped from their phones?

Here’s what you need to know:

What are the concerns about TikTok?

The FBI and the Federal Communications Commission have warned that ByteDance may share TikTok user data such as browsing history, location and biometric IDs with the authoritarian Chinese government.

A law implemented by China in 2017 requires companies to provide the government with all personal data relevant to the country’s national security. There is no evidence that TikTok transmitted such data, but fears abound due to the large amount of user data it collects, like other social media companies.

Concerns around TikTok intensified in December when ByteDance said it fired four employees who accessed data from two BuzzFeed News and Financial Times reporters while trying to trace the source of a leaked report on the company. Just last week, FBI Director Christopher Wray told the Senate Intelligence Committee that TikTok cries out for national security concerns and that China could also manipulate the algorithm to spread false information.

It’s a tool that’s ultimately under the control of the Chinese government, and to me it screams with national security concerns, Wray said.

How is the United States reacting?

White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby declined to comment when asked Thursday to respond to Chinese Foreign Ministry comments on TikTok, citing the committee’s review of foreign investments.

Kirby also couldn’t confirm that the administration sent TikTok a letter warning that the US government could ban the app if its Chinese owners don’t sell its stake, but added that we have legitimate concerns. national security concerns regarding data integrity that we must observe.

In 2020, President Donald Trump and his administration sought to force ByteDance to sell its US assets and ban TikTok from app stores. The courts blocked the effort, and President Joe Biden overruled Trump’s orders but directed a full study into the matter. A planned sale of TikToks’ US assets has also been put on hold as the Biden administration brokered a deal with the app that would address some of the national security concerns.

In Congress, U.S. Senators Richard Blumenthal and Jerry Moran, Democrat and Republican, respectively, wrote a letter to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen in February urging the Foreign Investment Committee, which she chairs, to quickly conclude its investigation. and impose strict structural restrictions between the U.S. operations of TikToks and ByteDance, including the potential separation of businesses.

At the same time, lawmakers have introduced measures that would expand the Biden administration’s authority to enact a nationwide ban on TikTok. The White House has already backed a Senate proposal that enjoys bipartisan support.

How has TikTok ever been restricted?

On Thursday, British authorities said they were banning TikTok on government-issued phones for security reasons, after similar moves by the executive branch of the EU, which temporarily banned TikTok on employee phones. Denmark and Canada have also announced efforts to block the app on government-issued phones.

Last month, the White House said it would give US federal agencies 30 days to remove TikTok from all government-issued mobile devices. Congress, the US Armed Forces and more than half of US states had already banned the app on official devices.

What does TikTok say?

A TikTok spokeswoman, Maureen Shanahan, said the company is already responding to security concerns with transparent, US-based protection of US users’ data and systems, with monitoring, control and security. robust third-party verification.

In June, TikTok said it would route all US user data to servers controlled by Oracle, the Silicon Valley company it has chosen as its 2020 US technology partner in a bid to avoid a nationwide ban. But it stores backups of the data on its own servers in the United States and Singapore. The company said it plans to remove US user data from its own servers, but it didn’t provide a timeline as to when that would happen.

TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew will testify next week before the House Energy and Commerce Committee about the company’s privacy and data security practices, as well as its dealings with the Chinese government . Before the hearing, Chew quietly met with several lawmakers, some of whom remain oblivious to their conversation with the 40-year-old executive.

After speaking with Chew in February, Senator Michael Bennet, a Colorado Democrat who previously called on Apple and Google to remove TikTok from their app stores, said he remains fundamentally concerned that TikTok, as a Chinese-owned company, is subject to the dictates of the Chinese Communist Party.

Meanwhile, TikToks’ parent company, ByteDance, has tried to position itself more as an international company and less as a Chinese company founded in Beijing in 2012 by its current chief executive, Liang Rubo, and others.

Theo Bertram, vice president of policy for TikToks in Europe, said in a tweet on Thursday that ByteDance is not a Chinese company. Bertram said its ownership is 60% global investors, 20% employees and 20% founders. Its leaders are based in cities such as Singapore, New York, Beijing and other metropolitan areas.

Are the security risks legitimate?

It depends on who you ask.

Some tech privacy advocates say that while the Chinese government’s potential abuse of privacy is a concern, other tech companies have data-collecting business practices that also exploit user information.

If policymakers want to protect Americans from surveillance, they should advocate for a basic privacy law that prohibits all companies from collecting so much sensitive data about us, rather than engage in what amounts to a xenophobic display that does exactly nothing to protect anyone. , said Evan Greer, director of the nonprofit advocacy group Fight for the Future.

Karim Farhat, a researcher with the Internet Governance Project at Georgia Tech, said a sale of TikTok would be completely unrelated to alleged national security threats and would violate all principles of free market and all standards of the Departments of State Internet Freedom Principles.

Others say there are legitimate reasons to be concerned.

People who use TikTok might think they’re not doing anything a foreign government might be interested in, but that’s not always the case, said Anton Dahbura, executive director of India’s Information Security Institute. Johns Hopkins University. Important information about the United States is not strictly limited to nuclear power plants or military installations; it extends to other sectors, such as food processing, the financial industry and academia, Dahbura said.

Is there a precedent for banning tech companies?

Last year, the United States banned the sale of communications equipment made by Chinese companies Huawei and ZTE, citing national security risks. But banning the sale of items might be easier than banning a web-accessible app.

Such a decision could also be taken to court on the grounds that it might violate the First Amendment, as some civil liberties groups have argued.

