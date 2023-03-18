Crypto assets to be a separate category on UK tax forms





As the UK progressively develops its own comprehensive crypto framework, Her Majesty’s Treasury is introducing a separate category for crypto assets on tax return forms. A specific line must appear on the tax form for 202425.

On March 15, the UK Treasury released a report on the State Budget for Spring 2023. This document announces amendments to the Self-Assessment Form for Crypto Assets.

In the table of projected costs and incomes of the state budget, the crypto asset line appears only from 202526 onwards. This means UK citizens must first declare their crypto assets in the previous tax year 202425. Currently, the Treasury Department is not providing specific information. The figure in the check for projected budgetary revenue from this tax category is nominally 10 million British pounds ($12 million).

The Chartered Institute of Taxation (CIOT), the premier expert body for analyzing national tax policy, welcomed the change. CIOT Vice President Gary Ashford said:

Emphasizing the need to report crypto asset transactions on tax returns will help raise people’s awareness of their obligations in this area.

However, Ashford highlighted the need for further action to counter widespread ignorance of tax payment and reporting requirements for crypto. According to Ashford, it is legal income cryptocurrency investors who do not have enough understanding of tax reporting.

In early March, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) reported to the Treasury that a fairly ambitious reset process was underway as the Financial Services and Markets Act passed Congress. If passed, the bill would give the FCA new regulatory powers over the cryptocurrency industry.

