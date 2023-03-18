Hunting trophy UK ban on imports passed | hunting





British MPs have supported a controversial bill that would ban the importation of thousands of hunting trophies into Britain to prevent British hunters from bringing the body parts of lions, elephants and giraffes back to Britain.

A government-backed private parliamentary bill, proposed by Conservative MP Henry Smith, won parliamentary support after years of divisive debate on the issue. Lawmakers across the political spectrum voted in favor of the bill before it passed.

The British government says the law will now be debated in the House of Lords, will strengthen conservation of endangered species and will have broad support from the British public. The ban was part of the 2019 Conservative Party election manifesto and came after a high profile anti-trophy hunting campaign sponsored by celebrities including Ricky Gervais, Brian May, Ed Sheeran and Joanna Lumley.

But many scientists, environmentalists and African community leaders have said the new laws could inadvertently accelerate wildlife loss, and have accused high-profile activists of neocolonialism. They point out that regulated trophy hunting has contributed to the recovery of black and white rhinoceros in Namibia and South Africa and snow leopard populations in Tajikistan.

Amid strong views on both sides and accusations of misinformation from pro-hunting groups and trophy hunting activists, the MP supported Sir Christopher Chop’s amendment to create an expert advisory committee on the import ban. The ban applies to some 6,000 species, including some of the most endangered and charismatic animals, including hippos, leopards and polar bears.

British hunters aren’t a big part of the trophy hunting industry, and the ban is largely seen as symbolic by conservationists. The 2015 killing of Cecil the lion by a trophy hunter in Zimbabwe sparked global outrage and disgust in the industry.

Actor Peter Egan, a prominent anti-trophy-hunting campaigner, said the vote was surprising.

Claire Bass, Humane Society International-UK Senior Director of Campaigns and Public Affairs, also welcomed the vote. We are pleased that this very popular bill has passed the reporting stage and third reading. Dozens of inter-party MPs took part in today’s debate, sharing strong support for a bill to prevent hunters from bringing sick souvenirs into the UK. “We expect the Senate to pass this important law swiftly,” she said.

Others, however, expressed their disappointment and urged the lords to oppose the law in its present form.

Oxford University professor Amy Dickman, a lion conservation expert, said it was deeply disappointing that MPs had capitulated to an emotional but misinformed animal rights campaign. This bill will kill more animals than it can save. The hope for a rational, evidence-based debate is now in the Senate.

Namibia community leader Maxi Pia Louis said she was disappointed that African voices were not being heard. Britain has ignored many of our attempts to engage. What is the purpose of diplomatic relations that we have to share? The bill will make African communities poorer for years to come, she said.

Skip past newsletter promotions

Archie Bland and Nimo Omer are your free morning guide to the top stories and what they mean every weekday.

Privacy Notice: Our newsletter may contain information about charities, online advertising and externally funded content. For more information, please see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

After promoting the newsletter

International Minister for Biodiversity Trudy Harrison said the vote was an important moment. This will play an important role in reversing the decline of wildlife worldwide using internationally agreed species lists. “I hope to become a member of the National Assembly,” he said.

Congressman Henry Smith, who led the private parliamentary bill, said the government was delivering on its 2019 manifesto promises. I thank the government for supporting my bill and I look forward to getting it through the Senate now. Our country does not want to engage in trade in body parts from endangered species. Today, Commons sent this message loud and clear.

Browse more extinct coverage here and follow biodiversity reporters Phoebe Weston and Patrick Greenfield on Twitter for all the latest news and features.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2023/mar/17/bill-banning-import-of-hunting-trophies-into-uk-passed-by-mps The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related