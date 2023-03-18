British Space Agency Supports Rolls-Royce Nuclear Power for Lunar Exploration





Scientists and engineers at Rolls-Royce are working on the Micro-Reactor program to develop the technology that will provide the power humans need to live and work on the moon. All space missions rely on electrical power to support systems for communications, life support, and scientific experiments. Nuclear power has the potential to dramatically increase the duration of future lunar exploration and its scientific value.

The UK Space Agency has announced $2.9 million in new funding for a project that will provide an early demonstration of Britain’s lunar modular reactor. This follows a 249,000 study funded by the British Space Agency in 2022.

Credit: Rolls Royce

Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology George Freeman said:

Space exploration is the ultimate laboratory for the many transformative technologies we need on Earth, from materials to robotics, nutrition, clean technologies and more.

As we prepare to see humans return to the moon for the first time in more than 50 years, we are supporting exciting research, such as this lunar modular reactor with Rolls-Royce, to pioneer new power sources for lunar bases.

Partnerships between UK industry, the UK Space Agency and government like this are creating jobs in the 16 billion SpaceTech sector and helping the UK continue to be a major force in advanced science.

Nuclear space power is expected to create new skilled jobs across the UK to support the burgeoning UK space economy. Rolls-Royce plans to have a nuclear reactor ready for the moon by 2029.

Relatively small and lightweight compared to other power systems, nuclear microreactors can provide continuous power regardless of location, available sunlight and other environmental conditions.

Rolls-Royce will work with a range of collaborators, including the University of Oxford, University of Bangor, University of Brighton, University of Sheffield Advanced Manufacturing Research Center (AMRC) and Nuclear AMRC. The funding means Rolls-Royce can further strengthen its knowledge of these complex systems by focusing on the Micro-Reactor’s three key capabilities. The fuels used to generate heat, methods of transferring heat and technologies for converting that heat into electricity.

The potential applications for Rolls-Royce Micro-Reactor technology are broad and could support commercial and defense use cases in addition to use in space. The goal is to create world-leading power and propulsion for multiple markets and operator needs, along with a clean, green long-term power source.

Abi Clayton, Rolls-Royce Futures Program Director, said:

New funding from the UK Space Agency means a lot to the Rolls-Royce Micro-Reactor Programme. We are proud to partner with the UK Space Agency and many UK educational institutions to showcase the best of UK innovation and space knowledge.

This funding will further advance us in making the Micro-Reactor a reality, with technology that brings enormous benefits to both space and Earth. The technology will provide solutions to decarbonize industries and deliver clean, safe and reliable energy, while providing capabilities to support commercial and defense use cases.

British Space Agency Chief Executive Dr Paul Bate said:

We are supporting technology and capabilities to support ambitious space exploration missions and drive sector growth across the UK. Space nuclear development provides a unique opportunity to support innovative technologies and grow the nuclear, science and space engineering technology base.

This groundbreaking research by Rolls-Royce could strengthen the wider UK space sector, create jobs and generate additional investment while laying the groundwork for a continued human presence on the moon.

The partnership with Rolls-Royce comes after the British Space Agency recently announced $51 million in funding available to British companies to develop communications and navigation services for lunar exploration as part of the European Space Agency Moonlight Programme. An artificial satellite orbiting the moon.

This will allow future astronauts, rovers, scientific experiments and other instruments to communicate, share large amounts of data including high-definition video, and safely navigate the lunar surface.

