The office’s long-awaited review is upon us

Data: Moody’s Analytics; Graphic: Axios Visuals

Office vacancy levels are approaching highs last seen during the savings and loan crisis in the 1980s.

Why it matters: It looks like a balance sheet of the office market, widely anticipated since the start of the pandemic, is upon us.

“We’re not ready to say this is a cliff for the office industry. But I think right now we’re finally entering a real turbulent time,” said Thomas LaSalvia, chief executive. from economic research at Moody’s Analytics, at Axios. Context: Vacancies refer to the share of office space that is not rented by a tenant as opposed to rented office space that is mostly deserted.

Zoom out: This was always going to be a slow trend. Remote work brought people home, but companies didn’t immediately abandon their office spaces. Typical leases last at least 10 years.

And for homeowners facing rising vacancy rates, there’s a new problem: They’re being hit by rising costs due to higher interest rates on their variable-rate debt.

State of play: At the end of last year, even Class A buildings saw their occupancy rates drop, according to a new report from Moody’s.

Some office owners are showing signs of distress, as reported by the WSJ. Brookfield Asset Management defaulted last month on $750 million in debt on two 52-story office towers in Los Angeles. (He still owns hundreds of properties.) Those properties were Class A, but faced competition from even fancier Class A+ properties with better amenities, according to Moody’s report. Brookfield’s decisions could “boost other owners,” he says. Meanwhile, Columbia Property Trust recently defaulted on a $1.7 billion loan backed by seven office buildings, primarily due to rising interest rates. The company took out a floating rate loan in December. 2021, according to Moody’s. It went from about 3% on the loan to 6%.

The Bottom Line: Office space is a good place to start trimming if you’re a CEO looking to batten down the hatches in turbulent times.

Rather than laying off workers in times of labor shortages, companies are turning to real estate to cut costs, LaSalvia said. “The fruit at hand is definitely this office space,” he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.axios.com/2023/03/16/the-long-anticipated-office-reckoning-is-upon-us The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related