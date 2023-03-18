



Airlines, including Wizz Air and Ryanair, owe passengers millions of pounds for unpaid refunds and charges, a consumer group says Which?

It urged governments and regulators to take urgent action against the $4.5 million the airline owed in a county court judgment (CCJ), which described current air passenger protection measures as fundamentally flawed.

any? They criticized weak regulations and a dysfunctional dispute resolution system that did not help passengers exercise their rights.

Consumers may seek payment through county courts if they believe the airline has failed to meet its legal obligations. A CCJ can then be issued to companies that require passengers to pay.

Rocio Concha, which one? The Director of Policy and Advocacy said: The sheer volume of court decisions piling up against major airlines is the result of a system in which passengers and airlines routinely feel empowered to disregard their legal obligations to pay refunds and compensation.

Wizz Air accounts for nearly half of the total amount owed, according to an analysis of consumer groups by the Registry Trust, a journal of court documents and fines in England and Wales.

In December, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) raised serious concerns with Wizz Air over a number of complaints and delays in paying passengers dues. The airline blamed the unprecedented levels of disruption during the pandemic and said it was taking steps to better prepare, including more customer service resources and modified processes.

It added that it has settled more than 400 CCJs since December, and most of the outstanding cases involve not receiving judgments from the courts due to mail delivery problems.

A spokesperson said: Online registration does not provide the information needed to resolve a case. Therefore, as soon as we become aware of information about each case, we must apply by writing to the individual courts and wait until we receive that information. All of this makes for a complex and time consuming process.

We take this matter very seriously and are committed to addressing these matters as quickly as possible and to resolve all outstanding cases. Customers may provide information about pending judgments by contacting us directly using our website or app.

any? urged CAA to make its enforcement activities more transparent.

Anna Bowles, CAA’s Head of Consumer Policy and Enforcement, said: Airline passengers should expect that the airline will treat them fairly and that complaints and claims will be resolved in a prompt and efficient manner.

It has already reviewed Wizz Airs’ performance and has expressed considerable concern about the high volume of complaints and delays in paying passengers, and has made it clear that it is not providing an acceptable level of service.

She added: Up-to-date data on airline complaints will be published soon, along with further actions to be taken if service is not improved.

The Registry Trust data set shows that Ryanair has 840 open CCJs for a total of 549,892 and Tui Airways has yet to settle 313 CCJs worth $1.26 million. British Airways added 82 outstanding CCJs, bringing them to 96,042, while Jet2 has 4, bringing their total to 1,434.

According to the data, EasyJet owes 611,436 for 884 outstanding CCJs, while Tui Airways owes 1.26 million for 313 CCJs. What did EasyJet say? I paid money, but my register is not updated.

A Tui spokesperson also said the figures listed were not necessarily still owed. In most cases, it only represents records that have not been updated to show payments. Tui Airways will take steps to process your records.

Airlines are members of the AviationADR resolution scheme, with the exception of BA, which is a member of the Center for Effective Dispute Resolution (CEDR), and Jet2, which is not a member of the scheme.

A spokesperson for CEDR said: We take very seriously our obligation to provide independent and impartial ADRs to consumers and businesses alike.

We reached out to AviationADR, Ryanair, Jet2 and BA for comment.

