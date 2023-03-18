How will the HBO series handle the biggest twist in games?





This article contains spoilers for The Last of Us, Part II. Like, the big ones.

Keep reading if you, A) didn’t care about potential spoilers for The Last of Us, or, B) were even vaguely aware of the COVID-era controversy surrounding the games’ sequel, The Last of Us Part. II.

The scandal began a few months before the games launch in 2020, when a studio leak revealed that at the start of the second game, the first protagonist, Joel Miller, is beaten to death with a golf club, allowing Ellie to take over as the main character.

I don’t know how fans will react if Pedro Pascals Joel suffers the same fate in HBO’s hit adaptation. But I know the players were very, very angry about it. Although critics loved the game, gamers bombarded it on Metacritic and harassed the voice actors and designers, prompting studio Naughty Dog to beg people to leave its staff alone. Even established streamers and YouTubers delivered long screeds about how The Last of Us Part II messed up Joel.

I think the show can be successful if they get it right.

If you’re hoping the TV show decides to change course, I’ve got some bad news: showrunners Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann (the latter being the creative director for both games) remain committed to the game’s story despite or even because of the backlash. Sorry, folks, but Joel’s days are numbered.

To be fair, this will only be Pedro Pascal’s second most brutal character death. The first came in Game of Thrones, just a season after that show served up perhaps the biggest deathblow of them all: The Red Wedding, in which an entire family of fan-favorite characters got the chop.

The Last of Us, whose popularity has surpassed that of the Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon, will it be serving TVs at the next Red Wedding? Or will viewers revolt?

I think the show can be successful if they get it right.

First, they need to understand the outrage over The Last of Us Part II, even if it was bullshit. And that was bullshit. Joel’s death was a good choice. This happens an hour or two into the game, when he’s ambushed by a group of survivors led by a woman named Abby, who perform the Tiger Woods-inspired execution. We continue the game as Joel’s sidekick and surrogate daughter Ellie as she tracks down Abby and her companions through the hellscape. But just before their confrontation, the game jumps back in time and tells the same story from Abby’s perspective.

Playing as Abby, we learn that she killed Joel because he shot his father in Firefly Base. The nameless NPCs that Ellie had killed almost out of hand are given their own motivations and stories. One was even pregnant. From Abby’s perspective, Ellie is a slasher movie villain: a ruthless juggernaut who preys on her friends one by one. And when the two finally meet, it’s Abby, not Ellie, who remains his knife, a shocking act of forgiveness that sets up a haunting final act.

It’s an ambitious story for any medium. And from a narrative standpoint, Joel’s death makes sense. Her character begins the story at the end of a character arc, while Ellies is just getting started, and murdering her was a great first drop into a rage-fueled rollercoaster that makes the first game feel like the tower of rotating tea cups.

As for why gamers hated it: Firstly, it didn’t help that the plot beats were leaked and they had weeks to make up their minds before booting it up on their PlayStations. When they finally played along, their arguments were all over the place. Some have called death a cheap gimmick. Others said that Joel wouldn’t have walked into Abby’s ambush, as if the specific plot device was the important thing. Some claimed that the hyperwoke devs just wanted to kill the straight, white man. YouTuber Jason Gastrow, known online as Dunkey, joked: I don’t know why people are mad at this game, because they don’t know why they’re mad.

The most valid reviews appealed to storytelling conventions, particularly that Joels’ death felt undeserved. And to be fair, it’s abrupt. If the series follows the game timeline, Joel would die in the first or second episode of the season. The Red Wedding, on the other hand, came after three seasons in which Rob Stark placed himself in increasingly precarious positions. Even Season 1’s beheading of Ned Starks had nine episodes of buildup. It would be like Ned defeating the Lannisters only to be randomly shot by bandits on his way back to Winterfell, that is, if you didn’t finish the story. Joels’ death did build up, but it was reflected in flashbacks over the course of the game. We eventually learn that Ellie and Joel had separated after Ellie pieced together the truth about what happened. at the Firefly base. She avoids him for years, and when he dies she sees the consequences of holding on to his anger. But rather than give up, she channels him into a new vendetta that costs her her friends, her lover, and even a few fingers.

The best of movies, TV, books, music and more, delivered to your inbox.

It’s the kind of narrative autostereogram that could have worked in a movie. But a medium where you have to blast zombies for 20 hours before it all comes together? Maybe not. And honestly, I’m not sure that would work for a multi-season TV show, which doesn’t even have the gameplay to fall back on if the audience gets bored or confused. Indeed, another difficult story that meets a teenage girl, The Witcher, has already tested viewers’ patience with a non-linear season of its own that didn’t kill off its main man.

The Last of Us Big Vaccine Reveal makes no sense. Maybe that’s the point. SNL’s Weirdo Genius has just unveiled its first film. It’s hilarious. Why a Canceled Country Star Has America’s No. 1 Song The Murder Case Is Derailing March Madness

Luckily, The Last of Us can hedge its bets: it doesn’t need to deviate from the game’s story, it would just take all the flashbacks and time jumps and arrange them in chronological order. This would make the second season about Ellies finding the truth and choosing Joels to protect her, culminating in a shocking death at the end of the season that sets the stage for a confrontation between two excellent women.

That would split a single game into at least two TV seasons, but there’s plenty of content in The Last of Us Part II to fill them in and Mazin has already indicated that the show’s plan includes more than one additional season. In addition to what I’ve already mentioned, Part II includes a coming of age story, a war story, two different love triangles, a prison break, cultists, bandits, slavers and homophobic. On paper, it looks like a pulpy mess, but the game manages to weave its threads into a realistic and powerful story of hate and forgiveness. If HBO can pull it off in the shows’ second season, another Red Wedding will just be icing on the cake.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://slate.com/culture/2023/03/last-of-us-season-2-twist-hbo-joel-ellie.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related