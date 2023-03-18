UK supports Rolls-Royce project to build a nuclear reactor on the moon





Rolls-Royce is working on a microreactor program “to develop the technology that will provide the power humans need to live and work on the moon.”

Lorenzo Di Cola | Nurfoto | Getty Images

The British Space Agency in London said Friday it would support Rolls-Royce’s research into using nuclear power on the moon.

In a statement, the government agency said researchers at Rolls-Royce were working on a microreactor program “to develop the technology that will provide the power humans need to live and work on the moon.”

UKSA will now provide $2.9 million (about $3.52 million) in funding for the project, which it says will “provide an initial demonstration of the UK’s lunar modular reactor.”

The new funding builds on $249,000 provided by the UKSA to fund research in 2022.

“All space missions rely on electrical power to support systems for communications, life support and scientific experiments.”

“Nuclear power has the potential to dramatically increase the duration of future lunar exploration and its scientific value.”

Rolls-Royce will work with a variety of organizations on the project, including the University of Sheffield’s Center for Advanced Manufacturing Research and Nuclear AMRC, the University of Oxford.

“The development of nuclear power in space offers a unique opportunity to support innovative technologies and grow the nuclear, science and space engineering technology base,” said Paul Bate, chief executive of the British Space Agency.

Bate added that Rolls-Royce’s research could “strengthen the wider UK space sector, create jobs and generate additional investment while laying the groundwork for a sustainable human habitation on the moon.”

According to the UKSA, Rolls-Royce, not to be confused with BMW-owned Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, aims to “have a nuclear reactor ready to send to the moon by 2029.”

Dhara Patel, a space expert at the National Space Center in Leicester, England, told CNBC that humans would need a “reliable power source” to return to the moon.

“Solar power seems like an obvious choice, but because of the moon’s rotation, two weeks of a day followed by two weeks of darkness or night isn’t ideal,” Patel explained.

“Other renewable energy sources are impossible because there is little air at the surface and no liquid water,” she said. “Nuclear power could enable a continuous source of power regardless of the physical environment and conditions on the lunar surface.”

Patel pointed out that using nuclear power on the moon could extend the lifespan of lunar exploration.

“What needs to be carefully considered is the nuclear fuel that will be used to generate the heat, how it will be sourced responsibly, and how efficiently the new technology will generate electricity and manage radioactive waste in the process.”

“With additional funding from the UKSA, it is hoped that Rolls-Royce will be able to explore these areas and develop the best possible system.”

The news from the UK comes at a time when NASA is pursuing its Artemis program, which is focused on creating what it calls a “sustainable presence on the moon in preparation for missions to Mars.”

NASA is working with international and commercial partners on Artemis. In July 1969, Neil Armstrong became the first person to set foot on the moon.

