What high-tech awards does the downed US drone hold? Russia really wants to know





On Tuesday, two Russian fighter jets intercepted a US Air Force MQ-9 Reaper drone flying over the Black Sea. The jets shot down the drone in international waters, sparking a race between Washington, DC, and Moscow to retrieve the drone – a contest that could potentially extend to the depths of the Black Sea.

The MQ-9, an all-purpose workhorse for the US military, was likely reporting on Russian maritime activities related to the war in Ukraine when it encountered the Russian twin-engined Su-27s. Air Force General James B. Hecker said in a statement that the Russian plane had performed “dangerous and unprofessional” maneuvers, including dumping fuel on the 12 million unmanned plane. dollars and flying close in front of him.

When Russia challenged the US version of events, the US government – with remarkable speed – declassified video footage that had been captured by the Reaper which showed one of the jets spraying fuel as it hurtled towards the drone. Eventually, one of the Russian planes made contact with the four-bladed propeller propelling the drone from behind, breaking off a propeller blade and causing the MQ-9 to crash into the water, according to the Pentagon.

The next day, Sergey Naryshkin, director of Russia’s foreign intelligence service, said Moscow had the capability to recover the remains of the MQ-9. But U.S. Army Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, suggested at a press conference Wednesday that there wasn’t much left of interest for the Russians to find.

“In terms of the loss of any sensitive information…we’ve taken mitigating measures, so we’re absolutely confident that anything that was of value is no longer of value,” Milley said. This could imply that the US military has the ability to remotely disable or destroy some of the drone’s technology.

A standard MQ-9 Reaper carries what is called a multi-spectral targeting system. This includes a number of visual sensors, in particular an infrared (IR) sensor and an electro-optical (EO) sensor, which consists of a color sensor and a monochrome daylight television camera. The images from the three types of cameras on these two sensors can be viewed as a video stream. The drone also has a small Lynx radar to detect movements and activities on the ground. Additionally, the Reaper has other equipment-carrying structures called pylons. Depending on the mission, these can support additional sensors or even bombs and missiles.

But “this MQ-9 was unarmed; it only carried sensors,” says David Deptula, a retired Air Force lieutenant general and former deputy chief of staff for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance.

Even without weapons on board, the MQ-9 could have at least initially carried technology that would reward Russian recovery efforts. “The value that Russia could derive from the recovery depends on what is carried on the plane,” Deptula said. “If there was some sort of unique sensor on board, that would be one thing. They could pick up something that they haven’t been exposed to before to mine for its technology. But if it was configured in mode nominal, with its standard EO/IR payload sensor and Lynx radar, then there is no significant loss if the Russians recover it,” he adds.

This is not the first potential loss of MQ-9 technology from the US Department of Defense. In 2017, a Reaper was shot down in Yemen. In 2019, a missile shot down an MQ-9 in Libya. There was also another loss over Syria in 2020. “Parts of MQ-9 have been exploited and shared elsewhere in previous years,” says Deptula.

And the DOD may still attempt to recover the drone that was shot down this month. “We are evaluating options,” Pentagon spokesman Brig. General Pat Ryder at a press briefing Thursday.

Milley said the US government knows exactly where the MQ-9 landed in the Black Sea. “It probably is [at a depth of] about 4,000 or 5,000 feet of water, something like that,” the general said. “So any salvage operation is very difficult at this depth by anyone.” When the US military lost an F-35 Joint Strike Fighter in the South China Sea last year, it took five weeks to raise it from a depth of 12,400 feet.

Potential options for recovering the MQ-9 likely include plans developed by the Supervisor of Diving and Salvage within the Navy’s Ocean Engineering Branch. This office oversees a warehouse full of deep sea recovery equipment, including a family of autonomous and remotely operated vehicles, as well as a portable lift system. These machines work together to find the wreckage and pull it up through thousands of feet of water.

But that bulky equipment, along with the contractors trained to perform missions on behalf of the US government, are based in Largo, Maryland, far from the remains of the downed drone. If the United States undertakes a recovery mission, just getting there will take a long time. The military must first hire a commercial vessel in the Black Sea to accommodate the equipment, which will need to be temporarily welded to the ship’s deck. Then it will take more time to hunt and bring up the wreckage. In other words, no US recovery will happen anytime soon.

As for Russia, little is known about its deep-sea recovery capabilities. But such a mission would likely involve dragging the 36-foot-long, 4,900-pound plane through thousands of feet of water, if it’s still in one piece. If it shattered when it crashed into the water, recovering it will require combing the seabed for parts spread over several square miles. This is no small feat for anyone.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/what-high-tech-prizes-does-the-downed-u-s-drone-hold-russia-really-wants-to-know/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related