Britain’s Prince Harry’s defamation case against his publisher was ‘built on sand’, a London court has said.





British prince sues paper over security story

LONDON, March 17 (Reuters) – Prince Harry’s defamation claim over an article about his security measures is “built on sand”, a lawyer for publisher Associated Newspapers said in a London court on Friday the British royal family is trying to prevail without going. said while fighting the attempt. to trial.

King Charles’ younger son, Harry, sued Associated Newspapers last year over an article in the Mail on Sunday newspaper claiming he only offered to pay for police protection after fighting a separate legal battle against the British government.

The article accused Harry, 38, of attempting to mislead the public about a legal battle with the government over public funding that was withdrawn after stepping down from royal duties in 2020.

The London High Court ruled in July that the Mail report was defamatory. It paved the way for Harry to file a lawsuit against one of Britain’s biggest media outlets.

Harry’s lawyer told Judge Matthew Nicklin on Friday that Harry first offered to pay for police protection during a crisis meeting with the late Queen Elizabeth, his father and brother Prince William at the Royal Estate in Sandringham in January 2020.

Justin Rushbrooke has asked the court to rule in Harry’s favor without trial, saying Associated Newspapers has no factual basis to defend.

However, Associated Newspapers attorney Andrew Caldecott said there were strong arguments for “an honest opinion” and that Harry’s attempts to win the case without trial were “entirely worthless”.

Caldecott said in a statement released by Harry’s representative in January 2022 (a month before the article at the center of the lawsuit) that the government falsely claimed to have rejected Harry’s offer to pay for police protection.

He also said that Harry had admitted that he had not offered to pay the British government in a letter before initiating legal action. “This whole case is built on sand.”

The ruling on Harry’s application, which won without trial, is expected to come later.

The case is one of several that Harry and his American wife, Meghan, have filed against the tabloid press in recent years, citing media intrusion as part of the reason they stepped down from royal duties and moved to California.

Later this month, hearings are scheduled for another case brought by Harry to drop charges of wiretapping and other breaches of privacy.

In May, he plans to file a lawsuit against the Daily Mirror newspaper for cell phone hacking, and Harry will likely provide evidence.

He is also suing News Group Newspapers, publisher of the now-defunct News of the World and The Sun, for phone hacking.

Reporting: Michael Holden and Sam Tobin Editing: Frances Kerry

Our Standard: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principle.

