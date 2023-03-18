US announces aid as Venezuela grapples with humanitarian crisis | Nicolas Maduro News





Washington does not recognize the government of Nicolas Maduro, and tensions between the two countries remain high.

The United States has pledged more than $171 million in humanitarian assistance and development funding to help Venezuelans affected by the South American country’s economic and political crisis.

Seven million people have left the country in recent years due to the crisis, and most are now scattered across Latin America and the Caribbean, according to United Nations figures. Many face difficulties in accessing basic services, food and formal employment.

This new funding will help provide food, health care, emergency shelter and access to legal and protective services, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said virtually during the conference of donors on Friday in Brussels.

The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) said in a statement that $84 million of the funding will go to directly help Venezuelans who remain in the country. An additional $31 million will be used to help with the economic integration of Venezuelans who have fled to Colombia and Ecuador.

The remaining $56 million will support a number of humanitarian programs for Venezuelans and their host communities, covering emergency shelter, access to health care and protection for vulnerable groups, USAID said.

The funding follows Washington’s announcement in September that it would provide nearly $376 million in humanitarian aid to Venezuelans.

The United States supports the Venezuelan opposition, recognizing its parallel legislature and decrying what it says is the dictatorship of socialist President Nicolas Maduro.

Under the administration of former President Donald Trump, the United States has stepped up its sanctions against the South American country. He froze and seized Venezuelan government funds at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York and used the money to support opposition lawmakers who oppose Maduro.

The Venezuelan opposition has complained that the US clearance process needed to replace its former point of contact for distributing the funds, former interim President Juan Guaido, is stretching. They say the funds will help humanitarian efforts.

The Maduros government opposes what it calls US foreign interference in its politics and says the opposition has stolen funds that could be used for social and medical support.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2023/3/17/us-announces-aid-as-venezuela-copes-with-humanitarian-crisis The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related