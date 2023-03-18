Strikes to hit Heathrow Airport over Easter, warning passengers will face ‘severe delays’ | political news





Security guards at Heathrow are set to strike over Easter over wages, warning passengers will face “severe delays”.

Unite’s union said flights through Heathrow would be “sufficiently delayed and disrupted this Easter” as workers staged a 10-day strike.

More than 1,400 security guards employed by Heathrow Airports Ltd (HAL), a member of Unite, will strike after voting in favor of industrial action.

The strike begins on Friday, March 31st and the last day of the strike is Sunday, April 9th ​​(Easter Sunday).

Strike action includes guards hired at Terminal 5.

Unite executive director Sharon Graham said workers [the airport’s] You deserve “success” and a fair pay rise.

A Heathrow spokesperson said the airport could reassure passengers by having a “contingency plan” in place to keep the airport open and operational despite unnecessary strike threats from Unite.

“Threats to ruin people’s hard-earned vacations with strike action won’t improve the deal,” they said.

“We want our staff and passengers to do the right thing. There is only a daily delay in salary increases reaching the pockets of Unite members.”

A strike action by Heathrow’s ground handlers last December was reversed after an improved salary offer was made.

About 400 Unite union members working for airline company Menzies planned to strike for 72 hours until more pay offers were put on the table.

5-week strike for passport office employees

Heathrow’s announcement comes after more than 1,000 passport office workers across the UK went on strike for five weeks amid escalating disputes over pay, jobs and conditions.

Public and Commercial Services (PCS) members working at passport offices in Durham, Glasgow, Liverpool, Newport, Peterborough and Southport will strike from 3 April to 5 May.

Belfast’s people will be on strike from April 7th to May 5th.

The union warned that the strike would have a “significant impact” on passport deliveries as summer approaches, calling the move a “significant escalation” in the long-running dispute.

Members are demanding a 10% pay increase, job security, pension changes and layoff protection.

But the government said the officials’ demands cost them £2.4 billion and they couldn’t afford them.

Read more: NHS unions reach wage deal after 5% increase in offer, child support and pensions: 2023 budget at a glance

Passport office staff are under increasing pressure following a “record number of applications” in 2022 after COVID restrictions are lifted in the UK and abroad, the Home Office said.

Last year, 360,000 people had to wait more than 10 weeks to get their passports.

Image: About 100,000 civil servants went on strike on February 1st.

When asked about the new strike, a Downing Street spokesperson said the prime minister was “disappointed” and the government would do “everything we can” to mitigate its impact.

They added that there are no plans to change the official 10-week waiting time for passports introduced in 2021 to meet the surge in demand post-pandemic.

On February 1st, Passport officials joined approximately 100,000 civil servants represented by PCS as part of industrial action affecting 124 government departments.

About 133,000 civil servants also went on strike on Wednesday, the largest strike day since the wave began last year.

