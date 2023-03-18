Sales app will not respond to US security concerns





TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew in Washington, DC in February. Photo: Matt McClain/The Washington Post via Getty Images

TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew insisted on Thursday that forcing the app’s Chinese parent company, Bytedance, to sell it would not address the national security concerns of the United States and other governments.

The big picture: Chew’s comments to the Wall Street Journal coincided with the UK and New Zealand becoming the latest to announce new TikTok restrictions on government devices due to security concerns.

The Biden administration has warned TikTok that it faces a U.S. ban if ByteDance does not sell its stake in the U.S. version of the app, according to Axios’ Sara Fischer and Ashley Gold.

What they’re saying: Doubling down on statements the company has previously released, Chew told the WSJ that such a move would offer no more protection than the company’s current plan, which is to ensure that user data US data can only be accessed by Oracle Cloud and the company’s US data security team.

“I welcome comments about other risks that we’re talking about that aren’t addressed by this,” Chew told the outlet at TikTok’s WeWork offices in Washington, D.C. “So far I haven’t heard anything that can’t really be solved by that.”

The plot: Chew declined to say during his interview with the WSJ whether the founders of ByteDance were open for sale, the outlet reports.

Chew said he and ByteDance have considered an initial public offering from TikTok, as some lawmakers have suggested to assuage security concerns. But there is “no concrete plan at the moment”.

State of affairs: China’s ruling Communist Party has said there is no evidence that TikTok threatens national security. But the US, EU, Canada and several other countries have moved in recent months to impose bans and other restrictions on the app when it comes to official government devices.

Note: FBI Director Chris Wray told the Senate Intelligence Committee earlier this month that the Chinese Communist Party has the ability to control software on millions of devices due to its relationship with ByteDance. .

What we’re watching: Chew is scheduled to testify before Congress next week.

Go deeper… Focus groups: TikTok ban falls flat with swing voters in Wisconsin

Editor’s Note: This article has been updated with more context.

