UK and Japan sign agreement to cooperate in space





Royal Air Force Chief of Staff Sir Mike Wigston and Japanese Air Force Chief of Staff General Shunji Izutsu signed a delegation of documents following talks at DSEI Japan this week in Tokyo. .

This arrangement sets the framework for space engagement talks that will facilitate future cooperation between Koku-Jietai and the British Space Command. The collaboration will cover areas such as operational knowledge sharing, cooperative training and education, and personnel exchange. In addition, by preparing for information sharing in the future, we present a mutual desire for space-related information sharing.

Air Chief of Staff Sir Mike Wigston said:

Japan is a valuable international partner for the UK. We share common values ​​and strategic interests and are working more closely together in the face of global security challenges. The space domain is critical to our common security and prosperity and is an important area of ​​cooperation supported by the British Space Command and Goku-Zeta.

Air Vice Admiral Mike Wigston and Air Vice Admiral Paul Godfrey were both in Tokyo for DSEI Japan. With an expected attendance of 10,000 visitors and 200 exhibitors from at least 15 countries, DSEI Japan will help the UK build and strengthen key relationships, while providing opportunities for air and missile defense, unmanned aerial capabilities, maritime, cyber and space.

Paul Godfrey, Deputy Air Force Commander, British Space Command, said:

Our international partners are our greatest advantage in the space realm. This agreement is an important step in building a relationship with the JASDF to ensure the space is safe and sustainable for the benefit of all.

The British Space Command is the defense director for space operations, space personnel and space capabilities. The joint command, based at RAF High Wycombe, is made up of personnel from the Royal Navy, British Army and Royal Air Force, along with civil servants and contractors.

