The King’s Coronation is broadcast on over 30 big screen sites across the UK | british news





The King’s coronation will be publicly screened at more than 30 locations across the UK.

Cities including London, Cardiff and Belfast will broadcast the event live on the big screen on Saturday 6 May.

Public screenings of the awards ceremony, including Queen Camilla’s coronation, will also be held in Birmingham, Manchester, Leeds, Hull, Bristol and Brighton.

Screenings are taking place in Scotland, although the exact location has yet to be confirmed.

More than £1 million has been made available by the Department of Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) for the big screen.

Minister for Culture Lucy Frazer said: “The Coronation will be a magical moment as people come together to celebrate the best of Britain over a special weekend in May.

“These large screens in prime locations in towns and cities across four UK countries will make it easy for everyone to participate and enjoy a memorable experience celebrating this exciting and historic event.”

According to DCMS, 29 locations have already been confirmed. Seven more locations have been agreed upon, the exact location of which has yet to be confirmed.

Local authorities can choose between using funds for one larger large-screen site or several smaller-screen sites, with Sunderland being one of the areas set to choose the latter.

Where are public screenings held?

Glass Works, Barnsley Belfast City Hall, Belfast Centenary Square, Birmingham City Park, Bradford Jubilee Square, Brighton Bristol Cathedral, Bristol Bristol and Bath Science Park, Bristol Lower Gardens, Bournemouth Cardiff Castle, Cardiff The Quomps, Christchurch Broadgate, Coventry Darlington Market Square , Darlington Derby Cathedral, Derby Dewsbury Library, Dewsbury Himley Hall, Dudley Piece Hall, Halifax St Peter’s Parish Church, Huddersfield City Hall, Hull Trinity Market, Hull Millennium Square, Leeds De Montfort University, Leicester London (location TBC) Piccadilly Gardens, Manchester Newcastle upon Tyne (location TBD) Nottingham (location TBD) Northumberland (location TBD) Parliament Square, Oldham Plymouth (location TBD) Biter Park, Poole Sandwell Valley Showgrounds, Sandwell Scotland (location TBD) Peace Gardens, Sheffield The Core, Solihull Smithfield, Hanley City Centre, Stoke-on-Trent Sunderland (several locations across the city TBD) Pontefract Castle, Wakefield

Details of the activities that go along with the screenings will be announced by the respective local authorities.

Activities include cultural festivals, live music, community workshops, art showcases, creative games and competitions.

What will happen at the coronation?

As part of the event weekend, a coronation concert will be held at Windsor Castle on Sunday 7 May, while iconic venues across the UK will be illuminated using projections, lasers, drone displays and illuminations.

This will be followed by the Big Help Out on May 8th and will see thousands of people volunteering in support of the cause that matters most to them.

The coronation itself will be held on May 6 at Westminster Abbey in London. This is where coronations have been held for the past 900 years.

