What India thinks of new US Ambassador Eric Garcetti





After more than two years, the United States finally has an ambassador in India: Eric Garcetti.

On Wednesday, the US Senate confirmed the appointment of former Los Angeles Mayor Garcetti as the country’s envoy to India, 20 months after his appointment by President Joe Biden. Confirmation was delayed in part due to concerns about how he responded to allegations against his friend and former councilor, Rick Jacobs, who was accused of sexual harassment during the then-mayor’s tenure at the city ​​Hall.

“We look forward to working with him to advance our multi-faceted bilateral relationship,” Arindam Bagchi, spokesperson for India’s Foreign Ministry, told reporters at a press briefing on Thursday.

The confirmation of Garcetti, a 52-year-old Biden loyalist, ends a vacuum in one of the country’s most prominent diplomatic posts. India is the most populous country in the world and the United States sees it as a geopolitical force that China must reckon with as the latter asserts its authoritarian rule in the Indo-Pacific region.

More from TIME

But Garcetti’s job is unlikely to be easy, having already angered some Indians over comments he has made in the past. During Garcetti’s 2021 confirmation hearings, he said he would ‘actively raise’ human rights issues in New Delhi, in response to a question about the citizenship law, which India’s parliament passed in 2019. The law, a cornerstone and campaign promise of the ruling Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), grants immigrants from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh a chance to apply for Indian citizenship, but only if they are Hindus, Christians, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis or Buddhists. It has been criticized for making Muslims in these countries “illegal migrants” and apparently relegating India’s Islamic community of some 200 million to second-class citizens. Widespread protests against the law erupted across the South Asian country in 2020.

Since coming to power in 2014, the BJP, with President Narenda Modi at its helm, has overseen a sharp rise in Hindu supremacy and anti-Muslim sentiment in India.

Asked about Garcetti’s remarks on human rights, Bagchi, a spokesman for India’s foreign ministry, said he had not heard any recent comments from the diplomat-designate. “There’s something about social media, which is very old,” he said. “Our position on many of these issues is well known.”

Tarun Vijay, a former BJP member of India’s upper house of parliament, posted on Twitter on Wednesday that sending an ambassador “with a political agenda to interfere in our internal affairs with false notions” is “ignorant and arrogant” and “must not be acceptable”. And Abhinav Prakash, the deputy chairman of the BJP’s youth wing, told Russian state news agency Sputnik India that Garcetti’s appointment could fuel “anti-Western sentiment” in India.

The BJP does not represent everyone’s views, however. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s US-India Business Council wished Garcetti well in taking over the post left by Kenneth Juster in 2021. The council’s deputy chief executive, Delhi-based Shreerupa Mitra, said the Garcetti’s confirmation will help the United States and India “achieve critical goals in decarbonization, human development, and economic resilience. Indo-American Community Leader Ajay Bhutoria also praised Garcetti, tweeting that he believes that the new American ambassador “will work tirelessly to deepen this relationship and promote cooperation” between the two countries.

India’s relations with the United States have improved significantly in 2022: Biden has met Modi twice, strengthening commercial ties between the two countries and strengthening the Quad’s regional security dialogue with Japan and the United States. Australia. Yogesh Joshi, a researcher at the Institute of South Asian Studies at the National University of Singapore, said Garcetti would likely prioritize this warming alliance, which could see his pursuit of a human rights agenda the man in New Delhi take a back seat.

“Democratic values ​​are the icing on the cake, but that’s not what drives India-US relations,” Joshi told TIME.

More must-reads from TIME

Contact us at letters@time.com.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://time.com/6264040/new-india-ambassador-eric-garcetti-reactions/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related