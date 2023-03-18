The Last Of Us Famous Ending Was Almost Edited For The Show





Everyone’s talking about The Last of Us ending again. With the final episode airing last weekend and tons of people who had never seen Joel and Ellies traveling together seeing it for the first time, the brutal actions that unfold and the moral dilemmas at their heart provoke natural debate and conversation. But according to a recent interview with show creators Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin, that much-discussed ending was almost changed for the TV adaptation in a subtle but interesting way.

As you might have guessed, we’ll be discussing The Last of Us ending here. So if you’ve still managed to avoid spoilers nearly 10 years after the game and basically a week after the shows finale, you have been warned.

The Last of Us ends in violence and dishonesty. Unwilling to allow the Fireflies to kill Ellie in their quest for a cure, Joel goes on a violent rampage, killing everyone in his path to prevent Ellie’s death. After saving her, he lies about everything he just did, painting an entirely false story of what happened at the hospital. After the violence, Joel and Ellie find themselves alone face to face. Pressed to be honest about what happened, Joel swears his fabricated story was true, Ellie offers an ambiguous and meaningful deal, and then the game and show abruptly end. But according to series co-creator Craig Mazin, the episodes director envisioned a slightly different framing for those final moments.

How The Last of Us Final Scene Almost Changed

This change would not have implied, at least to our knowledge, any modification of the actual events of the end. On the contrary, according to Mazin, the camera would have dragged a bit after Joel’s last lie. Speaking to GQ, Mazin said of the intended change:

Ali Abbasi, our director, was playing with […] this slightly longer, sadder version where Ellie says, okay, then she turns and walks away. And Joel takes care of her. We see them both walking, not really together but apart, towards Jackson. It lingers and then fades. There was something beautiful in there.

That’s a neat idea. While the sudden closure of the game and the spectacle after the lie adds to the real emotional impact of everything that is happening, which Mazin says allows this moment [to be] permanently suspended, there’s something sobering about a change of scene that lasts perhaps a bit longer, hinting at the growing mistrust and distance between Ellie and Joel after the lie . It also fuels, some would say, more naturally the events that follow.

Mazin shares that there was internal back and forth about this potential change until the end, but ultimately the weight of how the game originally ended was too much. to be spoiled.

Everyone was like what do we do? And there’s been this meta-discussion about whether people who’ve played the game are going to be more annoyed that they haven’t understood it the way it’s supposed to be, or are they going to be more annoyed that they haven’t got than what they had before? And then, how will everyone feel? Ultimately, there’s something very specific about the ending in this close-up of Ellie. Not knowing what will come next. Not knowing what she’s doing. Does she walk away from him, does she walk with him, how does she feel? This moment is permanently suspended.

The ending hits different than 2013

In the same interview, Neil Druckmann said that knowing there was a season two on the horizon could also influence what people think of the ending. A follow-up game wasn’t something many thought was guaranteed when the ending first played out on the PlayStation 3 in 2013.

When we made the game and that ending hit, nobody knew if we were going to make another game. So I think it was easier for people to accept that it wasn’t a cliffhanger, it is a fitting ending. Here they might say Oh, you left us with a cliffhanger because they know season two is coming. So it will be interesting to see if that means people have a different reaction.

There’s no denying that the choice to hit the credits right after the lie leaves the viewer or player in an unresolved liminal space. I think it’s safe to say that sticking close to this ending was the right choice for the series, but I can’t deny that I’d love to get a sense of what this altered ending would have felt like watching.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://kotaku.com/the-last-of-us-hbo-tlou-ending-different-joel-ellie-lie-1850237660 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related