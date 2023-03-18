Silicon Valley Bank UK arm pays 15 million bonuses after rescue of one person | business news





The UK branch of Silicon Valley Bank UK (SVB UK) paid out multimillion pound employee bonuses just days after avoiding bankruptcy through a rescue deal organized by the Bank of England.

Sky News learned earlier this week that SVB UK’s new owners, HSBC, have approved payments to its staff, including senior management.

Sources described the bonus pool as “moderate” and said it totaled between £15m and £20m.

It was unclear on Saturday how much was paid to Bank of England CEO Erin Platts or her senior colleagues.

An insider said the bonus payments were a sign of HSBC’s confidence in the new subsidiary’s talent base and that buyers were eager to honor previously agreed payments to retain key staff.

SVB UK, which employs around 700 people in the UK, is a profitable business, but last weekend it was brought to the brink of collapse due to the hard work of its US parent company.

According to insiders, if it hadn’t been for a solvent acquisition, the bonus wouldn’t have been paid out this week.

One noted that shares held by senior management and other employees had become worthless in the near collapse of SVB UK.

In the United States, the banking sector became government-owned and its holding company, SVB Financial Group, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection to find a buyer for its other assets.

READ MORE: HSBC boss says decision to acquire SVB UK took only 5 hours Tech bosses are relieved about Silicon Valley bank structureAnalysis: Inside the Codenames and Secret Conversations That Led to 'Winning' the Bank Acquisition story

As reported last week, bonuses were also paid out to US employees just hours before the Santa Clara-based bank went bankrupt.

The emergency auction, in which Prime Minister Rishi Sunak played a pivotal role, attracted attention from challenge banks such as Oak North and Bank of London.

HSBC, Europe’s largest lender, agreed to buy SVB UK for £1 before the London market opens on Monday.

Exempted from the banking ring fencing rules introduced after the 2008 financial crisis.

Prime Minister Jeremy Hunt said the structure was critical to preserving funding for Britain’s most promising startups.

“The UK’s tech sector is truly world-leading and is critical to the UK economy, supporting hundreds of thousands of jobs,” he said.

“We worked urgently to find a solution that could deliver on that promise and give SVB UK customers confidence.

“[This] We ensure that our customers’ deposits are protected and that we can bank normally without taxpayer support.”

The government was intensively lobbied over the weekend by hundreds of tech entrepreneurs about SVB UK’s palos status.

They warned of “an existential threat to the UK tech sector”, adding: The broader economy now and in the future.”

The founders warned Mr Hunt that a collapse of SVB UK would “paralyze the sector and bring the ecosystem back to 20 years ago”.

“Many companies will be sent into involuntary liquidation overnight,” they wrote.

Sky News said this week that Ms Platts, who has worked for the lender’s UK division since 2007, will retain her post after talks with HSBC UK CEO Ian Stuart.

SVB UK’s independent directors, including chairman Darren Pope, are also expected to retain ownership of HSBC.

This represents HSBC’s intention to allow technology-driven lenders to continue to operate with some degree of autonomy.

But the Silicon Valley banking brand may disappear from the UK, depending on its fate in the US, said one insider.

The SVB turmoil threatened to escalate into a much broader banking crisis, with the Financial Times reporting Friday evening that UBS is in talks to acquire some or all of its Zurich-based peer, Credit Suisse.

In the US, large lending groups including Bank of American and JP Morgan gave First Republic a $30 billion deposit lifeline on Thursday.

But on Friday, health concerns were raised again as stock prices continued to decline.

A spokesperson for SVB UK declined to comment on bonus payments made this week.

