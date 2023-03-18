UK health experts raise awareness of teen e-cigarette epidemic | e-cigarette





One of Britain’s leading respiratory specialists has warned about vaping’s exploding popularity among teenagers, saying that without urgent regulation a generation could end in long-term poisoning and lung damage.

Dr Mike McKean, Vice-President of Policy at the Royal College of Pediatricians and Child Health, said vaping is becoming an epidemic among teenagers despite being illegal before the age of 18. He said he would be smoking an e-cigarette in five years.

He found that 2021 NHS figures showed that 9% of children aged 11-15 used e-cigarettes, up from 6% in 2018. 18% for 15-year-olds. Meanwhile, Scotland’s 2022 figure was around 10% for 15-16 year olds.

This is an issue Britain must take seriously. If you walk past schools during closing hours, you will see large numbers of children smoking e-cigarettes, he said.

Huge numbers of kids are spending money on products that aren’t cheap, and they’re inhaling chemicals of which we don’t know the long-term effects. In particular, e-cigarettes imported from abroad contain a large amount of nicotine, making children addicted to drugs.

He said there is plenty of evidence that many children start vaping even if they had never smoked before. on cigarettes.

Vaping is a great tool for smokers to quit smoking by inhaling nicotine as vapor rather than smoke, eliminating the two most harmful elements of smoking, burning tobacco, and producing tar or carbon monoxide.

However, because it is a recent phenomenon and rapidly gaining popularity, its long-term health effects are uncertain. McKean said it was a concern given what we know about the dangers of tobacco smoke and environmental pollution, especially for lungs that are still growing and developing.

It’s unlikely to happen suddenly, but it will grow over time. There’s no doubt that people’s lungs will be damaged because it’s already happening in small numbers. For people who do suffer lung damage, it can be devastating to their lives, he said.

In recent months, there has been a growing call from activists for stricter rules on e-cigarette advertising and packaging. They argue that cigarettes should be reflective, including plain packaging, health warnings and behind-the-counter displays, and crackdowns should be strengthened on stores selling to those under 18.

Last month, Britain’s chief medical officer, Chris Whitty, described e-cigarette marketing as completely unacceptable.

Children’s Commissioner Rachel de Souza said it was one of the priorities this year because there are real concerns about increased use of e-cigarettes in children, especially since we don’t yet know enough about the long-term effects they could have on children’s physical health. .

She said: Kids have told me they want a healthy lifestyle and they know this is important, so we urgently need to learn from the past and see if there are more stringent regulations for the vaping industry as a whole. Because we do more work on this issue.

McKean said it was shocking that the regulations on vaping did not match those on cigarettes. He said the long-term effects of e-cigarettes should be carefully observed and studied, and that governments should learn from mistakes in tobacco control that have been slow to introduce rules and that many people die as a result.

The benefits of vaping are primarily a smoking cessation tool for adults, but marketed as a consumer product. McKean said companies are taking a cunning and fairly shocking approach to marketing to children by bundling vapes with sweet flavors and using colorful packaging.

This is reflected in a study by Kings College London and Action on Smoking and Health, which found that removing labels from e-cigarettes could deter teens from purchasing e-cigarettes without reducing their appeal to adults. In a study of 2,469 11- to 18-year-olds and 12,026 adults, teens were more likely to say that their peers would not be interested in e-cigarettes when sold in standardized white or green packaging, while adults were less likely to be interested. said it didn’t.

Eve Taylor, first author of the Kings study, says the ideal situation would be for teens not to be tempted to vape in the first place, while not stopping adults from vaping to quit smoking. He said he suggested it as a means. to achieve it. Lead author of the study, Dr. Katherine East of Kings, noted that using the same packaging as standardized green cigarettes risks reinforcing the false perception that vaping is just as dangerous as smoking.

Experts said Wednesday’s spring budget could be a key moment for introducing tougher regulations and other measures to deter children, such as taxes. In particular, it should target disposable e-cigarettes, which are most popular among children.

McKean doesn’t agree with the universal ban on e-cigarettes in many other countries, but thought a ban on single-use e-cigarettes, which are most popular among children, should also be considered.

“If this is a drug or a drug in a pill, it will be heavily regulated, but non-vaping should be regulated as a drug,” he said. It is a tool for adults addicted to tobacco smoking to quit smoking. That’s where it should be, and anything else should be ruthlessly stamped out.

UK Vaping Industry Association (UKVIA) Secretary General John Dunne said: Therefore, we welcome reliable studies that can highlight the long-term health risks of vaping for minors.

However, any future policy or regulation will focus on cutting off the supply to minors and dealing with rogue operators, rather than outright banning things like flavorings and single-use vapes, which play an important role in helping adult smokers break the habit through vaping. You should.

A spokesperson for the Department of Health and Social Care said:

The law protects children from vaping by limiting sales to those over 18 only, limiting nicotine content, refill bottle and tank sizes, labeling requirements, and limiting advertising.

Advertisements for vapes and their components are prohibited from featuring anything likely to be particularly appealing, such as celebrities or characters familiar to people under the age of 18.

