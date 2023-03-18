



Britons want to restore freedom of movement between them. In a recent Omnisis poll, 79% of us believe we should be free to travel and work across Europe (88% after we don’t know), and 73% believe we should be free to move around (84% after we don’t know).

Importantly, the strong supporters of the mutual freedom movement are not just young or left-leaning. Strong preferences are stable across age, gender, party affiliation, region, education level, and even among voters leaving (66% yes versus 20% no).

Prepared by Omnisis Ltd: March 15th to 23rd

The key element appears to be the use of the word trade name added to the question. This word always accurately describes what free movement is, but it nonetheless potentially changes the view of the phrase free movement from denoting immigration to this country to one of reciprocal rights. , fairly balanced with its fellow European countries. See the syntax of the question below.

This may come as a shock to some lawmakers who argue that immigration and free movement are one and the same. It also supports many arguments that the wording of questions about immigration, particularly free movement, can have a major impact on voting outcomes. So when arguing on this subject, framing is everything.

Regarding free movement itself, politicians have often portrayed it as a barrier to the UK becoming part of or rejoining a single market. In fact, when framed by mutual agreements and profits, it can be a very attractive step in its own right that makes single market trading or re-entry much easier.

Freedom of movement: The UK government did not enforce the rules.

One thing that is not free movement is immigration. Politicians are just as confused as many pundits when it comes to mixing the two up.

The European Union has created free movement so that ordinary people can move easily from country to country. It was meant to benefit ordinary citizens and show that a single market has real advantages.

In essence, the rule is that you have the right to visa-free travel for three months in the country of your choice, after which you must leave unless you can prove you have paid employment (same single market, so you have the right to work). anywhere) or show that you have sufficient financial means to live there without burdening the state.

These restrictions after the three-month cut-off are important and are more stringent in many European countries (inside or outside the EU) that have signed up for free movement. In the UK referendum in 2016, the UK government decided not to implement the restrictions seen elsewhere, and such an option was not even raised by David Cameron during the referendum debate.

Importantly, free movement was for everyone, not just the wealthy, the privileged, or those whose jobs required international travel. Free movement was a great social leveling device that ensured that all Britons, regardless of wealth or background, had the same basic rights and opportunities throughout Europe. For these reasons, the UK’s departure from Europe’s free movement environment means that inequality of opportunity for the average British citizen is now significantly worse across the board.

Brexit has not ended free movement. Other Europeans are still enjoying it.

As Priti Patel has argued, Brexit did not end free movement. Rather, this government ended Britain’s participation in reciprocal free movement. This means UK citizens lose all rights to freedom of movement in the 30+ countries that have joined it, while citizens of all other countries retain access to 30+ countries on condition of free movement. not the UK. It’s a fairly unfamiliar deal to the average Englishman.

We are now unable to stay longer than 90 days anywhere in a single market area other than EU member states or Ireland. Now our young people can’t simply go to an EU member state to study or find a bar job, and retirees can’t simply settle in a house near the beach in Spain. Citizens of working age simply cannot choose to work on the continent in the style of Auf Wiedersehen Pet, and our musicians cannot transport their equipment across Europe as we do between Sheffield and Swindon without serious expense.

Even small tech startups in London can no longer cast their nets over a vast market of over 500 million people, nor can they select the best programmer talent in European countries. Make it worthless in the meantime. The service industry has also lost highly skilled EU workers. Hospitality, agriculture and food production have been hit in the most devastating ways.

a matter of fairness

Politicians sometimes argue that ending EU citizens’ free movement to the UK would place them on the same and fairer footing as non-EU citizens, but this misses two fundamental points about the Free Movement Agreement.

First, EU citizenship and mutual freedom of movement were special benefits for all citizens of the countries that make up the EU. It was a multilateral deal for a citizenship package that also included British citizens.

Second, under the Freedom of Movement Agreement, my government has absolute freedom to treat non-EU migrants better or worse than the basic mutual agreement for citizens of fellow European countries. In other words, there was no unfairness to non-EU citizens listed on free movement. Because it’s entirely up to our governments whether they want to treat non-EU citizens better than they treat EU citizens.

The most interesting aspect of voting is the power of the word reciprocity. As with many things in politics, what is acceptable or unacceptable often comes down to the notion of fairness. When people think that free movement means unhindered free movement of EU citizens to the UK, they are understandably hesitant at the notion of granting such a privilege.

But when presented with the prospect of extending one’s rights and freedoms at the cost of having them enjoyed by others, it becomes a very attractive proposition. Anyone who wants to advocate for the concept of restoring Britain’s right to free movement must focus on truly British values ​​such as opportunity and fairness.

