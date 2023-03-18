U-20 MYNT will face France, England and Serbia U-21 in the final training camp before the FIFA U-20 World Cup





CHICAGO (March 17, 2023) The United States Men’s National Under-20 Team will face France, England and Serbia U-21s in its final training camp before the U-20 World Cup in FIFA this summer in Indonesia. Head coach Mikey Varas has called up 19 players in Marbella, Spain, from March 19-29 as the team makes final preparations for the tournament.

Players born on or after January 1, 2003 are eligible for the FIFA U-20 World Cup 2023. This training camp includes nine players born in 2003, eight born in 2004 and two born in 2005.

U-20 MYNT ROSTER BY POSITION (CLUB; CITY) – MARCH TRAINING CAMP

GOALKEEPERS (2): Antonio Carrera (FC Dallas; Frisco, TX), Gaga Slonina (Chelsea/ENG; Addison, IL);

DEFENDERS (7): Brandan Craig (Philadelphia Union; Philadelphia, PA), Maurice Cuevas (Club Brugge/BEL; Los Angeles, CA), Marcus Ferkranus (Los Angeles Galaxy; Santa Clarita, CA), Jonathan Gomez (Real Society/ESP ; Keller, Texas), Michael Halliday (Orlando City SC; Apopka, Fla.), Thomas Williams (Orlando City SC; Titusville, Fla.), Joshua Wynder (Louisville City FC; Louisville, Ken.)

MIDFIELDERS (5): Alexander Alvarado Jr. (5). (Vizela/POR; Los Angeles, CA), Jack McGlynn (Philadelphia Union; Middle Village, NY), Rokas Pukstas (Hajduk Split/CRO; Stillwater, Oklahoma), Obed Vargas (Seattle Sounders FC; Anchorage, Alaska), Owen Wolff (Austin FC; Austin, TX)

FORWARDS (5): Paxten Aaronson (Eintracht Frankfurt/GER; Medford, NJ), Diego Luna (Real Salt Lake; Sunnyvale, CA), Kevin Paredes (Wolfsburg/GER; South Riding, Va.), Quinn Sullivan (Philadelphia Union; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania), Darren Yapi (Colorado Rapids; Denver, Colorado)

USA SCHEDULE – MARCH TRAINING CAMP

Wednesday March 22 – U-20 MYNT vs France U-20 – 11am ETSaturday March 24 – U-20 MYNT vs England U-20 – 11am ETTuesday March 28 – U-20 MYNT vs Serbia U- 9pm – 9am ET

England and France have also qualified for the FIFA U-20 World Cup. England won the UEFA U-19 Championship last summer, while France reached the semi-finals.

Eleven players return from the United States Trophy at last summer’s Concacaf U-20 Championship, where the United States won their third consecutive confederation title and qualified for the U-20 World Cup and the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. Striker Paxten Aaronson won the Ballon d’Or as the tournament’s best player and the Golden Boot as he led the competition with seven goals. Forward Quinn Sullivan was named in the tournament’s best XI after scoring six goals.

Twelve players attended USA’s last training camp, held in Bradenton, Florida, in January, while forward Darren Yapi is the only player to make his first U-20 appearance since the start of the cycle in November 2021.

Goaltender Gaga Slonina, defenseman Jonathan Gomez and forward Paxten Aaronson were all part of the USMNT’s senior training camp in January in Southern California. Slonina and Aaronson earned their first caps against Serbia and Colombia, respectively, while Gomez made his second full international appearance against Serbia. Slonina joins the U-20 MYNT for the first time since November 2021, the first training camp of the cycle.

Sixteen clubs are represented on the list, including eight from Major League Soccer. Three players come from the Philadelphia Union, while players are also based overseas in Germany (two), Belgium, Croatia, England, Portugal and Spain (one each). Players hail from 12 states, led by four from California. Midfielder Obed Vargas represents a rare call-up to the Alaska national team.

After training camp, head coach Mikey Varas will travel to Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia for the FIFA U-20 World Cup draw. Following the conclusion of the AFC Asian Under-20 Cup quarter-finals last weekend, the full roster of 24 teams is now set: Indonesia, Gambia, Nigeria, Hosts Senegal and Tunisia from Africa, Iraq, Japan, Republic of Korea and Uzbekistan from Asia, England, France, Israel and Italy from Europe, Dominican Republic, Guatemala , Honduras and the United States of North America, Fiji and New Zealand of Oceania as well as Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador and Uruguay of South America.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ussoccer.com/stories/2023/03/u20-mynt-will-face-france-england-and-serbia-u21-in-final-training-camp-before-fifa-u20-world-cup The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related