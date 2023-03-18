The UK will introduce travel authorization requirements in November 2023, but not for EU nationals.





UK authorities have announced that they will introduce a travel authorization requirement, the Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA), in November 2023, but this won’t apply to EU nationals until next year.

An ETA is a new requirement that will soon come into effect for all people who do not require a visa to enter the UK, and data provided by the UK government indicates that EU nationals will not be required to obtain an ETA. Reported by SchengenVisaInfo.com after February 2024.

The British government has already announced that Qatari nationals must obtain an ETA from 15 November 2023 to travel to the UK.

It also stressed that citizens of six countries – Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Oman, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) – must receive an ETA from February 22, 2024, and that more countries will be added in the future. later.

This means that EU citizens will not need to obtain an ETA this year as none of the EU countries have yet been included in the list.

All people who have received the required ETA can enter and stay in the UK for up to six months to visit family and friends, or stay in the UK for business, travel or study.

In addition, those who have received an ETA can enter and stay in the UK for up to 3 months with a Creative Worker visa discount, and are also allowed to transit through the UK.

ETA applications must be made online via the UK ETA app or official government website.

According to UK authorities, the processing time is approximately 3 business days. However, it could take a few more days or less, depending on whether authorities need to perform additional checks.

You must apply online on the UK ETA app or GOV.UK. You will usually receive a decision within 3 business days, but you may get a decision sooner. According to a statement from the UK Government, it may take longer than 3 business days if further verification is required.

No information has yet been released on the exact cost of the ETA, but it is expected that the price will be lower than when applying for a visa. Each traveler must apply for their own ETA, including children, and everyone will receive a confirmation email once the application is approved.

The UK wants to further strengthen its borders and security by introducing the ETA. Several other countries have similar systems and the EU will soon launch the European Travel Information and Authorization System (ETIAS).

