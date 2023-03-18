European and Asian markets rebound after US lenders rescue First Republic Bank





Hong Kong/London CNN —

Markets in Europe and Asia rebounded on Friday after First Republic Bank was bailed out by a group of major U.S. lenders, easing concerns about the current banking turmoil.

Some optimism has returned to markets over the past 24 hours, with banking stocks stabilizing on both sides of the Atlantic, Deutsche Bank analysts said in a note on Friday.

First Republic Bank (FRC) is set to receive a $30 billion lifeline from a group of America’s largest banks, including JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Bank of America (BAC), Wells Fargo (CBEAX), Citigroup (C ) and Truist (TFC) ).

The news calmed investors, who were on edge over a potential banking crisis following the collapse of two US banks and the Credit Suisse (CSGKF) maelstrom last week. US stocks closed higher on Thursday, with tech stocks rallying.

European stocks posted gains on Thursday as investors were reassured by news that Credit Suisse would tap into a lifeline offered by the Swiss National Bank, borrowing up to 50 billion Swiss francs ($53.7 billion ).

The rally in Europe continued through Friday, although gains were modest. The benchmark Stoxx Europe 600 index rose 0.3% in early trading. The German DAX (DAX) and the French CAC 40 (CAC40) rose 0.4% and 0.07% respectively.

Europe’s Stoxx Europe 600 Banks index, which tracks 42 major European and UK banks, also opened higher, before trading flat by mid-morning. The index had fallen 13% in the week to Thursday’s close.

The London-heavy FTSE 100 (UKX) edged up 0.6%.

But shares of Credit Suisse (AMJL) fell 5% in early trading, eroding gains made on Thursday, a sign that investor confidence in the future of banks has not been fully restored.

In Asia, Hong Kongs Hang Seng (HSI) closed up 1.64%, Chinas Shanghai Composite gained 0.73%, Japans Nikkei (N225) rose 1.2% and South Koreas Kospi gained 0, 8% at market close. The increases followed larger declines on Thursday.

Chinese stocks in technology, real estate and financials rallied across the board. Baidu closed 14% higher in Hong Kong after some securities firms gave positive preliminary reviews of the company’s ChatGPT-like app.

Property developer Country Garden ended the day up 7.7% after the Chinese property market showed early signs of recovery. Official data showed Thursday that new home prices for February rose for the first time since August 2021.

Following recent global financial instabilities, First Republic Bank was expected to be the next domino to fall, said Yeap Jun Rong, market analyst at IG. But an industry-wide bailout to shore up banks’ finances provided much-needed reassurances to ease further banking concerns.

Investors around the world have been holding their collective breath for a week after the rapid collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank stoked fears about the health of the global banking sector.

Concerns intensified on Wednesday after Credit Suisse shares in Europe fell. Regulators on both sides of the Atlantic have taken emergency steps to boost confidence, including protecting deposits at SVB and Signature Bank.

On Thursday, European stocks mostly shrugged off the European Central Bank’s decision to stick to its plan to raise interest rates by half a percentage point.

This [rate hike] That’s good news amid persistently high inflation rates, Ulrike Kastens, Europe economist at DWS, wrote in a research note on Friday. At the same time, it reaffirms its intention to intervene with liquidity measures if the stability of the financial markets is threatened.

Investors are now awaiting the Federal Reserve’s rate decision next week. They widely expect the US central bank to hike rates by 25 basis points.

