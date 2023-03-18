Anthony Joshua Upcoming Matches: Dates, UK Start Times, Openings, Live Stream & talkSPORT Commentary





Anthony Joshua is set to return to the ring early next month for the first time since losing a straight fight to Oleksandr Ushik, and his comeback clash will be broadcast live on talkSPORT.

Joshua will face off against American heavyweight Jermaine Franklin, who is looking for his first win since 2020.

Joshua is expected to face Franklin in April.

‘AJ’ has suffered losses in 3 of their last 5 matches, but he will be hoping to regain his reputation and look his best in the match against Franklin.

The ‘989 Assassin’ claims the American was ‘robbed’ by a judge after a controversial loss to Dillian Whyte.

It was his first fight in England and for his second fight in England he will now take on former double world heavyweight champion Joshua.

Joshua vs Franklin: Date and Start Time

This 12 round heavyweight fight will take place on Saturday, April 1st.

It is being held at The O2 Arena in London, a venue where Joshua has a 7-0 record.

The opening is scheduled to take place at 6pm, with the main event clash expected around 10:30pm. The confirmed time will be announced soon.

Joshua vs Franklin: How to Follow

talkSPORT provides exclusive coverage of the match.

Our team includes ex-boxers Spencer Oliver, Adam Catterall, Gareth A Davies and match commentator Andy Clarke, who will provide every punch-by-punch commentary live from London.

talkSPORT.com will also be running a live blog.

The action will be broadcast live on DAZN starting at 7pm and you can read more here.

getty

Joshua lost to Wooshik in Saudi Arabia last year.

Joshua vs Franklin: Opening

Follow

Joshua vs Franklin: What did you say?

Joshua’s promoter, Eddie Hearn, issued a warning to those who doubted AJ before he returned to the ring.

Hearn said: “One thing I would say is prepare for the return of Anthony Joshua.

“He comes off the back of Usyk and the one good fight he dominated.

“The contempt for this man’s name is unbelievable. And I don’t care at the end of the day.

“But for those who want to downplay his achievements, who want to say he’s done in the sport, get ready to fuck for Anthony Joshua’s return on April 1st.

Mark Robinson/Matchroom

Hearn believes Joshua’s future is exciting.

“This guy is in Texas, so he works and polishes every day. This guy has money in the bank, a world championship belt on the wall, and he doesn’t care about either.

“He is interested in the sport of boxing, he is interested in getting his world heavyweight title back and he is saying he will be back with a vengeance.

“Who wants to doubt Anthony Joshua, this is a great young man looking to strike again for the world heavyweight title.

“And I can’t wait. I’m so excited. I am more excited than when this trip started. Record him at your peril.”

