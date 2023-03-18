More than 186 US banks are well-positioned to collapse, SVB analysis reveals





The perfect combination of losses, uninsured leverage and a large loan portfolio, among other factors, led to the downfall of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB). Comparing the situation of SVBs with other players revealed that nearly 190 banks operating in the United States are potentially at risk of panic.

While the collapse of the SVBs has served as a reminder of the fragility of the traditional financial system, recent analysis by economists has shown that a large number of banks are threatened by uninsured deposit withdrawals. He read:

Even if only half of uninsured depositors decide to withdraw, nearly 190 banks are at potential risk of impairment for insured depositors, with potentially $300 billion of insured deposits at risk.

Monetary policies made by central banks can harm long-term assets such as government bonds and mortgages, creating losses for banks. The report explains that a bank is considered insolvent if the market value of its assets after uninsured depositors are paid is insufficient to repay all insured deposits.

Largest institutions insolvent if all uninsured depositors run. Source: papers.ssrn.com

The data in the chart above represents assets based on bank call reports in the first quarter of 2022. Banks in the upper right corner, alongside SVB (with assets of $218 billion), have the losses of most serious assets and the largest percentage of uninsured deposits to mark-to-market assets.

The recent rise in interest rates, which has caused the market value of US banking system assets to drop by $2 trillion, combined with a large share of uninsured deposits in some US banks, threatens the stability of banks.

Recent declines in the value of bank assets have significantly increased the vulnerability of the US banking system to runs by uninsured depositors, the study concludes.

As the federal government steps in to protect depositors at SVB and Signature Bank, President Joe Biden has assured there will be no impact on taxpayers.

Thanks to the steps we’ve taken in recent days to protect depositors in Silicon Valley and Signature Banks, Americans can be confident that our system is secure.

People’s deposits will be there when they need them, at no cost to the taxpayer.

President Biden (@POTUS) March 13, 2023

However, one user pointed out to Biden on Twitter that everything you do or touch costs the taxpayer!

