How Iran won the US war in Iraq





In January 2015, as Islamic State militants waged an offensive across Iraq and Syria, an Iranian intelligence officer known among his colleagues as Boroujerdi sat down for a meeting with an official. important: the Iraqi Prime Minister at the time, Haider al-Abadi.

The meeting, held at Abadis’ office in Iraq’s presidential palace in Baghdad, was held without the presence of a secretary or a third party, according to a report of the discussion contained in a leaked archive. cables from the Iranian Ministry of Intelligence and Security.

Abadi was a member of the exiled political class of Iraq, mainly Shia, who had returned to take power after the American invasion. The two men discussed various topics, including the threat of the Islamic State to the Iraqi state, the role of foreign powers like Turkey and Saudi Arabia in the region and, finally, the position of the West. On at least one point, they agreed: despite the threat from ISIS and other regional powers, the political conditions created by the US invasion of Iraq and the withdrawal of Saddam Hussein had created an opportunity for the Islamic Republic of Iran and its allied Iraqi elites to take advantage of this situation, according to the report by the Ministry of Intelligence and Security.

Twenty years after US troops first invaded Iraq, classified Iranian intelligence documents, which were leaked to The Intercept and first reported in a series of articles published from 2019, have brought to light the important question of who really won the war. One clear winner emerges from the hundreds of pages of classified documents: Iran.

Today, Iran enjoys privileged access to Iraq’s political system and economy, while the United States is reduced to a minor player. Iraqis themselves remain fractionally divided; many of their own political elites are close allies of Iran. The Ministry of Intelligence and Security telegrams, written between 2013 and 2015, at the height of the international campaign against the Islamic State, are not lacking in examples of the expansion of Iranian influence in Iraq. While helping to train and organize Iraqi security forces that are ideologically linked to the Islamic Republic, activities documented in detail in the cables, Iranian officials have also been regularly involved in promoting favored Iraqi politicians to prominent roles. within the Iraqi government to protect Iran’s economy and politics. interests. A classified 2014 report contained in the Iranian cable hoard described future Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi as having a special relationship with Iran and named a long list of other Iraqi cabinet members who were close to the Islamic Republic. , often people who had spent years in exile in Iran. The cables explain how these close relations have benefited Iran, including getting sympathetic Iraqi officials to give Iran access to Iraqi airspace and vital transport links with their allies in Syria. .

The privileged conversation between Boroujerdi and Abadi was being replicated at many levels of Iraqi government and society at the time. In the cables, Iranian officials documented their work to solidify business and security interests in Iraq while securing oil and development contracts in the northern regions of Kurdistan and water purification projects in the south. the latter won with the help of a $16 million bribe paid to an Iraqi Member of Parliament, according to one of the documents. The cables also show how former Iraqi military officials, including those trained or supported by the US during the occupation, were brought into the service of Iranian intelligence, with a typical operative depicted as being coerced into collaborating. to save himself.

The benefits of the war for Iran were not just political or security. Iraq is home to many holy sites of Shia Islam which, as the cables note, have opened up to Iranian tourism and influence. Documents from the Ministry of Intelligence and Security Archives primarily provide individual reports of conversations and intelligence activities conducted by Iranian operatives in Iraq. Yet, taken as a whole, they portray Iran’s deep political, security and even cultural influence on Iraqi society in the vacuum left by the US invasion.

This image of Iranian ancestry is not only reflected in that country’s intelligence documents. A massive two-volume study published in 2019 by the US Army War College came to a similar conclusion, stating that an emboldened and expansionist Iran appears to be the sole victor in the conflict. The study is the most comprehensive look yet at the costs and consequences of war from a US military perspective. Some of these costs are obvious and well known: thousands of Americans have been killed in action after an ill-defined mission to find weapons of mass destruction escalated into a campaign of counterinsurgency and civil war. But although most of the burden of the war was borne by the relatively small number of Americans who directly participated in it, the war had broader impacts on American society that continue to be felt today.

In the conflicts that immediately followed, the pendulum of American policy swung to the opposite pole with deep skepticism of foreign intervention.

The Iraq War has the potential to be one of the most significant conflicts in American history. This broke a long-standing political tradition against preventive wars, the War College authors wrote. In the conflicts that immediately followed, the pendulum of American policy swung to the opposite pole with deep skepticism of foreign intervention.

The Iraqis themselves have suffered greatly from the war; millions of people were killed, injured or displaced as a result of the invasion and the ensuing civil conflict. The emergence of the Sunni Islamist extremist group ISIS, which Iranian intelligence documents discuss at length, was itself the product of post-invasion Iraq’s chaos, including abuses by Iranian-backed rogue militias . In the same 2015 conversation between Boroujerdi and former Prime Minister Abadi, the Iranian intelligence officer opined that today Sunnis find themselves in the worst possible circumstances and have lost faith in themselves, adding that they are wanderers, their cities are destroyed and an uncertain future awaits them.

The miserable condition of Iraqi Sunnis had worried others in Iran’s intelligence services, who warned that many Sunnis, reeling from the massacres carried out by Iraqi security forces and government militias, had been pushed not only to welcome ISIS, but also other Iranian enemies.

Iran’s policy inside Iraq gave Americans the legitimacy to return to Iraq, an Iranian intelligence officer said. People and parties who were fighting against America on the Sunni side now wish that not only America, but even Israel could come to save them from Iran.

Ultimately, ISIS was destroyed as a result of a tacit coalition between the Iraqi government, the United States, Iran and the Kurdish peshmerga, who joined together to fight the group and regain control of its territories. . Today, Iran remains the most powerful external actor inside Iraq. Although it has achieved a long-awaited goal since the Iran-Iraq War of the 1980s to wield power in Iraq and integrate its Shia-majority areas into Iran’s sphere of influence, Iran’s victory s turned out to be, in many ways, unfortunate.

During protests against government corruption in Iraq in 2019, Iraqis often blamed Iran and its allies, as well as the United States, for the poor state of the country. In 2020, Iranian General Qassim Suleimani, a major architect of Iranian policy in Iraq whose role is extensively documented in the archives of the Ministry of Intelligence and Security, was assassinated in a US drone strike near the Baghdad airport, following tit-for-tat attacks between Iran-backed militias and US troops in the country.

Despite relative peace following the defeat of ISIS, Iraq today remains a powder keg with widespread unemployment, environmental degradation and poverty that its ruling elites, widely denounced by Iraqis as kleptocrats and puppets from foreign countries, could not or did not want to solve. Two decades after the first US troops invaded Iraq, Iran faces its own challenges with internal instability and the economic impact of a US-led international sanctions campaign that has destroyed its economy.

Yet when it comes to the shadow war between Iran and the United States in Iraq, Iranian elites probably see themselves as having prevailed at a high cost to themselves, Americans and Iraqis.

