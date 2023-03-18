The collapse of major US banks leads to bills calling for more regulation





When Silicon Valley and Signature Banks went bankrupt in early March 2023, government regulators rushed to guarantee deposits and protect bank customers. Under current banking regulations, however, the government was not obliged to intervene.

Now, Democratic and Republican politicians are speaking out on whether bipartisan deregulation in 2018 led to the collapse of banks and whether the banking industry needs more government intervention.

Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and U.S. Representative Katie Porter of California, both Democrats, introduced a bill on March 15, 2023 to restore strict banking regulations they say would have prevented practices that led to the recent bank meltdowns. But some Republicans, including U.S. Representative Andy Barr of Kentucky, say lax government policy that included overspending that Barr said fueled inflation, along with low long-term interest rates and not deregulation, was the cause of bank failures.

In litigation, the requirements of the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act were overturned in 2018. Dodd-Frank implemented financial regulatory changes in response to the global financial crisis of 2008. The legislation included among its requirements that banks with $50 billion in assets be held to strict standards. Some lawmakers, including Porter and Warren, say those requirements should have remained intact.

But the Economic Growth, Regulatory Relief and Consumer Protection Act of 2018 relaxed standards, raising the asset threshold to $250 billion, meaning fewer banks were subject to scrutiny. strict.

Customers in Wellesley, Mass. line up outside Silicon Valley Bank after it collapsed. David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

The Conversation asked Gerard W. Comizio, a law professor, former Wall Street lawyer and former top Treasury Department official, to explain some of the issues that caused Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank and another bank to fail .

What caused the failure of Silicon Valley, Signature and a third bank, Silvergate?

Large withdrawals at the three banks caused liquidity crises that could not be remedied by selling assets, such as banknotes and bonds. In the case of the three banks, the sale of their assets would have resulted in significant additional losses, since their portfolios were worth less than they paid for them and interest rates rose.

While some aspects of each failure were different, there were common elements, and a certain level of Murphy’s Law the idea that if something can go wrong, it will. In the case of these banks, everything went wrong.

In the last three months of 2022, Silvergate posted a record $1 billion loss, due to large loans to struggling and failing crypto exchanges. And its portfolio of interest-rate-sensitive securities has become a fire starter for the current crisis.

In 2022, Silvergates’ deposit base has grown significantly, nearly doubling its assets to $210 billion. But the bank had neither the administrative capacity nor the market demand to lend out all the money, as banks normally do. Thus, he invested the excess deposits in treasury bills and mortgage investment products.

But bond purchases became a problem when the Federal Reserve began raising interest rates to fight inflation. As Business Insider reported, a two-year U.S. Treasury that offered nearly triple Silicon Valley Bank’s long-term bond portfolio, which generated an average income of just 1.6%, was much more attractive.

Bond prices plunged, creating billions of dollars in paper losses for Silicon Valley Bank, popularly known as SVB.

To shore up liquidity, in the face of increased customer withdrawals, SVB sold $21 billion in bonds with a loss of $1.8 billion.

Former Senator Chris Dodd speaks during a news conference July 21, 2015 to mark the fifth anniversary of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act. Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call via Getty Images What regulations in the 2010 Dodd-Frank Act were designed to prevent bank failures?

Section 165 of the Dodd-Frank Act enacted so-called enhanced prudential regulation rules for all banking organizations holding more than $50 billion in assets, designating them as systemically important financial institutions, commonly referred to as too large. to go bankrupt. These standards were designed to be stricter than those applied to smaller banks. Lawmakers thought large institutions posed a much greater risk to U.S. financial stability

These stricter rules required, among other things, that banks deemed too big to fail periodically update for the Federal Reserve and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. a comprehensive resolution plan. Dubbed the Living Will, this plan details a company’s plans for a quick and orderly dissolution of the bank in the event of failure or failure. In addition, these too-big-to-fail banks were required to periodically assess their risk under various market conditions, including interest rate hikes and risk hedging strategies. The rules also stipulated that nominated banks had significantly higher capital requirements.

No longer required to adhere to these key provisions of the Dodd-Frank Act, failed banks did not. Arguably, the provisions could have saved them.

Why were the banks not subject to these regulations?

Industry leaders, including Silicon Valley Bank CEO Greg Becker, lobbied Congress in 2015 to roll back some of the provisions of the Dodd-Frank Act.

Arguing that the $50 billion threshold should be raised, Becker said the restrictions imposed on mid-sized banks under the Dodd-Frank Act were too onerous and hampered banks’ ability to provide the banking services our customers need. needed.

In 2018, Congress, in a bipartisan vote, with the support of President Donald Trump’s administration, all federal banking agencies and the banking industry, passed the Economic Growth, Debt Relief Act. regulation and consumer protection. He amended the Dodd-Frank Act to significantly reduce the number of banks subject to stricter regulation by raising the threshold at which banks posed potential systemic risk from $50 billion to $250 billion.

On July 6, 2018, all bank branches issued a statement confirming the removal of these requirements.

President Trump after signing the Economic Growth, Regulatory Relief, and Consumer Protection Bill on May 24, 2018. Win McNamee via Getty Images If the Dodd-Frank Act had remained intact, banks would have- do they go bankrupt?

There are a number of arguments as to whether these failures could have been avoided and dealt with more quickly if the Dodd-Frank standards had always been in place. These standards were arguably designed to prevent and specifically address the type of circumstances that triggered these recent bank failures: multiple failures and contagion in the financial system, market panic, deposit rush and liquidity crisis.

For example, compliance with living wills and stress tests would have identified problems much earlier and potentially required these banks to deal with a number of potential red flags that posed higher risk, such as:

Interest rate risk in the securities portfolio investments of banks and consequences of the liquidation of these investments with a significant loss in the event of a cash crisis;

Lack of interest rate risk hedging strategies;

Excessive uninsured deposits that posed a risk to the bank if customers withdrew their money en masse; And

The need to hold higher than normal levels of cash to meet their risks.

Ironically, in taking action to provide unprecedented deposit insurance coverage for uninsured deposits at these banks, the US Treasury, Fed and FDIC issued a joint statement on March 12 stating that they were invoking the exception. of systemic risk that allowed them to replace depositors’ money, although the law was changed in 2018 to ensure that banks of their size no longer pose systemic risk.

