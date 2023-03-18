How the United States will forever remove chemicals from its drinking water





Perfluorinated and polyfluorinated alkylated substances (PFAS) have been found in more than 2,800 American communities.Credit: Alexander Safonov/Shutterstock

The United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has proposed the first limitations on a set of ubiquitous and forever hazardous chemicals in drinking water in the United States. The chemicals, known for their strong carbon-fluorine bonds, are difficult to destroy and have dispersed widely in the environment. Scientists and engineers are busy developing ways to more efficiently extract chemicals from water and soil and break them down, but water companies warn that meeting new EPA standards will be expensive in the short term, perhaps prohibitively expensive for small water treatment facilities.

It’s a big deal, in terms of protecting public health, but also in terms of what it will take to accomplish, says Michelle Crimi, an environmental engineer at Clarkson University in Potsdam, New York.

Proposed on March 14, the regulations target perfluorinated and polyfluorinated alkylated substances (PFAS), a class of thousands of nearly indestructible compounds used in everything from nonstick cookware and waterproof clothing to industrial and cosmetic materials. Once called miracle chemicals for their characteristic durability, PFAS accumulate in the environment and in people; even trace amounts increase the risk of cancer, as well as the risk of developmental problems and other health problems1, according to research.

The EPA suggested a voluntary limit for PFAS in drinking water in 2016, but this is the first time it has proposed a mandatory requirement. The heart of the proposal would limit two of the most dangerous PFAS compounds, PFOA and PFOS, to four parts per trillion. This is the lowest level detectable using current lab tests, although the agency has determined that there are risks associated with much lower concentrations. Four other chemicals would be regulated as a mixture.

Similar moves to curb PFAS are brewing internationally. At the end of the spectrum, the European Union is considering legislation that would completely ban the production of PFAS.

Medical bills

Achieving the regulations proposed by the EPAs will not be cheap. According to the Environmental Working Group, a Washington D.C.-based advocacy organization, PFAS contamination has been found in about 2,800 communities in the United States, and research by the group suggests it’s likely affecting the supply water for at least 200 million people2. And although the use of PFOA and PFOS has been mostly phased out in the United States, the group has identified about 30,000 industrial facilities that could use countless other compounds in the PFAS family.

Many states have already set limits on PFAS in drinking water, and water suppliers have demonstrated that existing technologies such as carbon filtration can reduce the amounts of PFAS to undetectable levels. But installing such technologies nationwide could be costly, with the financial burden falling disproportionately on smaller water treatment systems. For facilities large and small, adding PFAS filtration will need to be balanced against other priorities, such as replacing lead pipes, says Chris Moody, regulatory analyst at the American Water Works Association (AWWA). , based in Denver, Colorado, and represents more than 4,300 utility companies that supply approximately 80% of the drinking water supply in the United States.

By one measure, the EPA estimates that implementing its proposal nationwide would cost about $772 million a year, but a study commissioned by AWWA using similar assumptions suggests the price could be $772 million. approximately $2.9 billion per year. The EPA says more than $9 billion is already available through a U.S. infrastructure law enacted in late 2021, but Moody’s points out that’s just the beginning: The AWWA’s estimated cost over 20 years is of $58 billion.

If history is any indicator, however, costs will likely decline over time, says Melanie Benesh, vice president of government affairs at the Environmental Task Force. Regulation is often accompanied by market innovation, she adds.

Innovative solutions

Scientists and engineers began studying the technologies years ago when the risks posed by PFAS became clear. Research has focused on methods to more effectively remove PFAS from drinking water, clean up groundwater contamination, or destroy chemical compounds.

The result is that a variety of promising technologies are now available, from carbon filtration and ion exchange systems that can separate PFAS from drinking water to electrochemical and gasification methods to break down PFAS, says Patrick. McNamara, an engineer at Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. But scaling them up to make them practical could be difficult, he adds.

For her part, Crimi is working with the US Department of Defense to test technology that could be used to clean up plumes of PFAS contamination in groundwater before they seep into drinking water supplies. Starting this year at Peterson Space Force Base in Colorado Springs, groundwater will be collected inside a horizontal shaft and channeled through a reactor developed by the Crimis team that uses ultrasonic waves to break carbonfluorine bonds in the PFAS3.

We know it works in the lab, she says, but there are always things to learn when scaling up operations in the field.

The EPA is accepting comments on the proposal until mid-April.

