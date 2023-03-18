Helping Watford businesses thrive www.watford.gov.uk





Watford has always had a thriving and vibrant local economy. We made sure this continues and supports our business community to overcome the current challenges…

Our team, which has helped nearly 1,000 Watford businesses access support and funding during the pandemic, is now providing opportunities and support for businesses to thrive despite ongoing turbulence in the broader economy. Here are some of the things we do.

Give Business a Voice – Ensure the business community has a strong voice in shaping local policies and initiatives by:

Growing number of companies we meet and talk to every day

Create a new Watford Business Connect event to bring the community together to discuss opportunities, challenges and development updates. The event will also showcase local planning and business support. 75 companies will attend the first event this month, with the next event taking place in the fall. It is held twice a year for all companies, sole proprietorships and charities in the borough of Watford.

We work closely with the Watford Chamber of Commerce and Watford BID to ensure that the businesses they represent are on the council’s agenda.

Strategically aligned – capitalizing on regional opportunities for the benefit of the Watford economy by:

We work closely with our partners through the One Watford for Business stakeholder group to unlock its wider potential.

Making Watford a center for regional opportunities, such as the growth of the film and TV industry, and representing Watford in initiatives such as the Hertfordshire Film Office with investment from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

Network and Connect – Connect your business with like-minded organizations to maximize collaboration opportunities through:

We work with groups such as the Digi-Cluster network of digital agencies and the Pharmaceuticals Networking Industry Group (PING) to facilitate sector collaboration opportunities.

We support a great range of networking happening throughout Watford connecting businesses in new ways to share ideas and meet new customers and suppliers.

Business Support – We have some great business support offers available for your Watford business from our partners on a regional and regional basis. Clear signs, reinforced through social media, websites and monthly newsletters, give businesses access to the help and support they need.

Partners include Wenta, Hertfordshire Growth Hub and University of Hertfordshire. We are also connecting businesses to many other initiatives and offers available.

Startups and Entrepreneurs – The Watford Council-led Watford Young Entrepreneur Program, delivered last year in partnership with the University of Hertfordshire, has been a fantastic success helping 40 new companies start up.

We will build on this by commissioning our Business Scale-Up project in 2023 and leveraging part of the UK Shared Prosperity Fund to help newly established businesses take the next step in their growth journey and nurture the success of the next generation of great Watford businesses. there is.

Regional Supply Chain – Supply chain constraints have been an issue across the economy and many local businesses want to source more from within their region. We are investing part of the UK Shared Prosperity Fund to provide local supply chain projects to help many smaller Watford companies improve their bidding process to successfully win larger contracts.

We will also direct spending from some key organizations back to Watford through a ‘meet the buyer’ event that connects the procurement pipeline with local companies.

Skills and Recruiting – Despite cost pressures on businesses, we hear every day that finding and retaining the right employees remains a challenge. We are committed to helping businesses with this problem by:

We work with West Herts College and other local technology and education providers to create Watford skills and employment plans based on strong input from business and practical local action.

Facilitate workshops by construction industry employers and skill providers to explore local issues and find local solutions, enabling more local people to access jobs within the sector.

One-on-one introductions between business and technology and educational institutions can help address individual concerns.

Sustainability – Businesses want to make changes that are more environmentally sustainable, but it can be difficult to know how to do so. Building on last year’s successful Watford Sustainable Business project, we are investing part of UK Shared Prosperity funding into two new projects to help more Watford businesses on their journey towards decarbonisation.

We also promote a network of environmental managers to help companies make a difference and share ideas and best practices on how to be more environmentally sustainable.

Watford Good Employer Charter – We are creating the Watford Good Employer Charter as a mechanism to help businesses address some of these areas. The Charter has five pillars to help businesses:

Additional purchases from local suppliers

Recruit more locals.

becoming more environmentally sustainable

Community Outreach – helping businesses connect their voluntary engagements with Watford’s local charities and community networks

Become a Great Employer – connects businesses with schemes and certifications that help them adopt good employment practices and improve employee well-being.

There are many benefits that businesses can reap by taking this approach. We are investing part of the UK Shared Prosperity Fund to create a knowledge base to support this approach and help businesses find the resources they need and share best practices.

For more information on when new projects will start, keep an eye on the newsletter or contact the Economic Development team at economicdevelopment@watford.gov.uk.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.watford.gov.uk/news/article/338/supporting-watford-businesses-to-thrive The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related