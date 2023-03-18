The US government is again threatening to ban TikTok. What you should know





CN—

Nearly two and a half years after the Trump administration threatened to ban TikTok in the United States if it did not divest itself of its Chinese owners, the Biden administration is now doing the same.

TikTok admitted to CNN this week that federal authorities are requiring Chinese app owners to sell their stake in the social media platform, or risk facing a U.S. ban on the app.

The new directive comes from the multi-agency Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS), after years of negotiations between TikTok and the government body. (CFIUS is the same group that previously forced the sale of Chinese-owned LGBTQ dating app Grindr in 2019.)

The U.S. government’s ultimatum represents an apparent escalation of pressure from Washington as more lawmakers again raise national security concerns over the app. Suddenly, the future of TikToks in the United States seems more uncertain, but this time it comes after years in which the app has only broadened its reach on American culture.

Here’s what you need to know.

Some in Washington have expressed concern that the app could be infiltrated by the Chinese government to essentially spy on US users or access US user data. Others have sounded the alarm about the possibility that the Chinese government could use the app to deliver propaganda to American audiences. At the heart of both is an underlying concern that any company doing business in China ultimately falls under the laws of the Chinese Communist Party.

Other concerns raised are not unique to TikTok, but more broadly to the potential for social media platforms to lead young users down harmful rabbit holes.

If this latest development gives you deja vu, it’s because it echoes the TikTok saga already traversed in the United States that began in 2020, when the Trump administration first threatened him with a ban by decree if it did not sell to a US-based company.

Oracle and Walmart were suggested as buyers, social media creators were in a frenzy and TikTok launched a long legal battle against the US government. Some critics at the time blasted then-President Donald Trump’s crusade against the app as political theater rooted in xenophobia, calling Trump’s unusual suggestion that the United States should get a slice of any deal if they force the sale of the apps to an American company.

The Biden administration eventually rescinded the Trump-era executive order targeting TikTok, but replaced it with a broader directive focused on investigating technologies tied to foreign adversaries, including China. Meanwhile, CFIUS continued negotiations to reach a possible agreement that would allow the application to continue to operate in the United States. Then the scrutiny started again in Washington.

Lawmakers have renewed their scrutiny of TikTok for its ties to China through its parent company, ByteDance, after a report last year suggested US user data had been repeatedly accessed by employees based in China. China. TikTok disputed the report.

In rare remarks earlier this month at a Harvard Business Review conference, TikTok CEO Shou Chew doubled down on the company’s previous pledges to address concerns from lawmakers.

The Chinese government has never actually asked us for US user data, Chew said, and we’ve stated it publicly, that even if we asked for it, we wouldn’t provide it. Chew added that all US user data is stored, by default, in the Oracle Cloud infrastructure and access to this data is fully controlled by US personnel.

As for concerns that the Chinese government could use the app to spit propaganda at an American audience, Chew pointed out that it would be bad for business, noting that around 60% of TikToks owners are global investors. Misinformation and propaganda have no place on our platform, and our users don’t expect it, he said.

In response to the CFIUS divestiture request, a TikTok spokesperson told CNN this week that a change in ownership would not impact how US user data is accessed.

If protecting national security is the goal, divestment does not solve the problem, TikTok spokeswoman Maureen Shanahan said in a statement. A change of ownership would not impose any new restrictions on flows or access to data. The best way to address national security concerns is through transparent, US-based protection of US users’ data and systems, with robust third-party monitoring, auditing and auditing, which we are already implementing. work.

TikTok is only really a national security risk to the extent that the Chinese government can leverage TikTok or its parent company. China has national security laws that require companies under its jurisdiction to cooperate with a wide range of security activities. The main problem is that the public has few ways to verify if or how this leverage has been exercised. (TikTok doesn’t operate in China, but ByteDance does.)

Privacy and security researchers who have looked under the hood of the TikToks app say that, as far as they can tell, TikTok isn’t much different from other social networks in terms of the data it collects. or how it communicates with company servers. That’s still a lot of personally revealing information, but it doesn’t imply that the TikToks app itself is inherently malicious or some kind of spyware.

That’s why the concern really centers on TikTok and ByteDances’ relationship with the Chinese government, and why the Biden administration is pushing for the Chinese owners of TikToks to sell their shares.

India banned TikTok in the summer of 2020, following a violent border clash between the country and China, in a move that abruptly disconnected the more than 200 million users the app had amassed there .

While stopping short of banning the app on personal devices, a number of other countries, including the US, Canada and the UK, have recently enacted bans on TikTok on government devices. officials.

Late last year, President Joe Biden signed legislation banning TikTok from federal government devices, and more than half of US states have enacted a similar state-level mandate. A TikTok spokesperson previously called the ban mere political theater.

The ban on TikTok on federal devices was passed in December without any deliberation, and sadly that approach has served as a model for other global governments, the spokesperson added.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2023/03/18/tech/tiktok-ban-explainer/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related