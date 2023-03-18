



The UK’s standard of living has lagged behind other industrialized countries since the financial crisis, which underscores the scale of the challenge for Prime Minister Jeremy Hunt, who has used his own budget to commit to measures to make Britain one of the most prosperous countries in the world.

The Office for Budget Responsibility projects that real per capita income for UK households will remain below pre-pandemic levels in 2027-28.

Vanguard Europe’s chief economist Jumana Saleheen said the past 15 years have seen a downturn in three key measures: standard of living, household income, gross domestic product per capita and real wages.

Its growth, growth, growth was flat until the global financial crisis and then, she added.

Average real household income in the UK has not changed much since 2007, right before the banking crisis, according to Statistics Office data.

Household income per capita in OECD countries increased by 20% between Q1 2007 and Q3 2022, compared to just 6% in the UK.

We’re in the middle of a decade of little income growth, and 20 years of very meager growth, said Paul Johnson, director of the Institute for Financial Research, a think tank.

The UK, meanwhile, has had the second-lowest per capita GDP growth of any G7 country after Italy since the financial crisis, OECD data show. Growth in output per capita in the UK was half that of the US and EU.

According to the ONS, inflation-adjusted UK wages, which increased by 23% in the eight years to 2008, fell by 5% in the following eight years.

By 2021, real wages in the UK have risen by 4% from 2007, placing it 28th out of 34 countries in the OECD ranking for earnings growth. This compares with a 20% increase in real wages in the US and 16% in Germany.

According to economists, Britain’s less affluent families have suffered the most while living standards have been squeezed since the banking crisis, and life expectancy has declined.

A study by another think tank, the Resolution Foundation, found that low-income households in the UK are now 22% poorer than low-income households in France.

According to ONS statistics, life expectancy for people living in the poorest areas of the UK decreased by 8 months for women and 5 months for men between 2011-2013 and 2018-2020.

Jonathan Portes, professor of economics and public policy at Kings College London, said life expectancy has slowed, especially for those with lower incomes.

Analysts say the UK’s lack of productivity growth since the financial crisis is responsible for stagnating living standards.

A single factor explaining the UK’s poor performance in GDP per capita, real wages and real household disposable income is lower productivity growth compared to the rest of the G7, said Ashley Webb, an economist at the consulting firm Capital Economics.

Economists have said there are several reasons for weak productivity growth or slowing output per hour in the UK, including the decline of the financial services industry after the banking crisis and stagnant business investment following the Brexit referendum.

Even if business investment starts to ramp up again, the resolution foundation economist Emily Fry says capital spending will be lost by seven years or so due to uncertainty.

Fry said slow productivity growth in the post-financial crisis over the past 15 years is actually dampening living standards.

Saleheen said the UK had been at the forefront of productivity growth until the mid-2000s, when it was catching up with the US, France and Germany, but had come to a near standstill after the financial crisis. During that time, Britain went from hero to zero, she added.

Several economists said the measures announced by Hunt in the budget on Wednesday would not be enough to significantly improve living standards in the UK.

One of the Prime Minister’s key initiatives was a plan to promote business investment, which would allow companies to write off 100 per cent of their capital expenditures on taxable profits.

The capital allowance plan is scheduled to last three years and will cost about $9 billion annually, but Hunt said he wants to make the plan permanent as soon as we can responsibly do so.

Johnson said governments must learn that stability and a coherent long-term strategy are essential to ensuring businesses seeking investment and therefore better living standards.

Ryan Shorthouse, CEO of another think tank, Bright Blue, said the budget suggested that economic growth and living standards would still contract in the near future.

