Russia rewards fighter pilots involved in US drone crash | Drone strike news





US officials say surveillance flights over the Black Sea have resumed despite Russia’s downing of the MQ-9 Reaper drone.

Russia has issued state awards to two fighter pilots involved in the downing of a US surveillance drone that crashed in the Black Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry said, while US officials said announced that its spy flights in the region had resumed.

Presenting awards to Su-27 fighter jet pilots on Friday, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu hailed their achievement in preventing the drone from flying in an area near Crimea which Moscow has banned from flying. ‘access.

The drone flew with its transponders turned off, violating the area boundaries of the temporary airspace utilization regime established for the special military operation [and] communicated to all users of international airspace, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement, according to the Moscow Times.

Pro-Kremlin political analyst Sergei Markov said the pilot awards were a clear sign that Russia will continue to shoot down US drones.

The move will receive strong support from Russian society, which wants the government to toughen up its policies, Markov wrote in a commentary.

Russia’s award comes a day after the US military released a declassified 42-second video clip showing Russian Su-27 fighter jets intercepting the drone and making close passes while dumping fuel in an attempt apparent to damage optical drones and other hi-tech instruments.

The US military says it was forced to abandon the MQ-9 Reaper drone in the Black Sea after one of the Russian planes hit the drone’s propeller while it was flying in international airspace . Russia has denied that its jets caused physical damage to the US drone, alleging it crashed during a sudden maneuver.

US officials said recovering what remained of the fact would be difficult due to the deep waters of the Black Sea. But Russian state media reported that Russian Navy forces detected the wreckage of the drone about 60 km (37 miles) from the port city of Sevastopol in Crimea, at a depth of 850 to 900 meters (2 788 to 2,952 feet), according to the Moscow Times.

Although Moscow and Washington initially exchanged strong words over the drone incident, the United States seemed determined to ease tensions by saying it was unknown whether the Russian pilot intentionally hit the unmanned plane.

Russian officials also stressed the need to maintain lines of communication with Washington after the incident, while harshly denouncing the United States for operating surveillance flights on its borders and sharing military intelligence with Ukraine that would be used to attack Russian forces.

US officials said Friday that its surveillance drone flights over the Black Sea had already resumed.

An RQ-4 Global Hawk carried out a mission in the region on Friday, two officials told Reuters news agency, with one adding that it was the first such drone flight since the destruction of the drone on Tuesday.

