UK’s Braverman Discusses Controversial Migration Deal in Rwanda | migration news





Asylum seekers, aid groups and border officials’ unions have filed a lawsuit to prevent the Conservative government from acting under the expulsion agreement with Rwanda.

Britain’s Home Secretary, Suella Braverman, has arrived in Rwanda to discuss an agreement that would allow the UK to relocate undocumented refugees and migrants there, advancing a plan that has been riddled with legal challenges and controversy.

Last year, Britain agreed to send tens of thousands of people more than 4,000 miles (6,400 km) to Rwanda as part of a £120 million ($146 million) deal. The plane has yet to take off as opponents are challenging the policy in court.

The deal with Rwanda is a major part of the British plan to detain and deport asylum seekers arriving in small boats across the English Channel.

Braverman met with Rwandan Foreign Minister Vincent Biruta on Saturday and told reporters in Kigali that the UK had agreed to additional aid for people sent to Rwanda.

Countries around the world are grappling with unprecedented numbers of undocumented migrants, and I truly believe that this world’s best partnership is humanitarian, compassionate, fair and balanced.

British Home Secretary Suella Braverman stands by a wreath during her visit to the Kigali Genocide Memorial in the Rwandan capital. [AP]

Biruta said the proposal would help the British government’s goal of providing better opportunities for both migrants and Rwandans and disrupting human trafficking networks.

Braverman is expected to meet Rwandan President Paul Kagame on Sunday.

The partnership was announced in April, but the first deportation flight was blocked by an injunction from the European Court of Human Rights.

Last December, London’s High Court ruled that the policy was legal, but judges also said the government failed to take into account the individual circumstances of those it seeks to deport, suggesting more legal battles to come.

Opponents are seeking an appeal of the verdict in April and could still go to the UK’s Supreme Court later this year.

strong opposition

Several asylum seekers, aid groups and border officials’ unions have filed lawsuits to prevent the Conservative government from acting on the expulsion agreement with Rwanda.

If the policy is upheld, asylum seekers will be required to submit asylum applications in Rwanda. Under the plan, people who are not granted asylum in Rwanda can stay elsewhere or try to resettle in another country.

Opposition parties and charities have described the government’s plans for immigration as unethical and impracticable, saying the scheme, known as the Illegal Immigration Bill, criminalizes the efforts of thousands of true refugees.

Human rights groups have also argued that Rwanda is not a safe destination after the 1994 genocide. Human Rights Watch warned in an open letter that serious human rights abuses, including suppression of freedom of speech, arbitrary detention, abuse and torture, continued to occur in Rwanda.

Braverman strongly defended her approach and portrayed her opponent as an innocent good person. The government says the deal will undermine the trafficking network’s business model, arguing the policy is needed to prevent it from crossing the channel in France too often.

After a record 45,000 people arrived in the UK on small boats last year, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said finding a solution was one of his top priorities.

