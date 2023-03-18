North Korea says nearly 800,000 people have pledged to fight the United States





SEOUL, March 18 (Reuters) – North Korea says around 800,000 of its citizens have volunteered to join or re-enlist in the national army to fight the United States, the newspaper reported on Saturday. North Korean state.

About 800,000 students and workers across the country on Friday alone expressed a desire to enlist or re-enlist in the military to counter the United States, the Rodong Sinmun newspaper reported.

“The growing enthusiasm of young people to join the army is a demonstration of the unwavering will of the young generation to ruthlessly eliminate the war maniacs who are making last-ditch efforts to eliminate our precious socialist country, and realize the great cause of national reunification without failure and a clear manifestation of their ardent patriotism,” said Rodong Sinmun from the North.

The North’s assertion came after North Korea launched its Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on Thursday in response to ongoing military exercises between the United States and South Korea.

North Korea fired the ICBM into the sea between the Korean peninsula and Japan on Thursday, hours before the South Korean president was due to travel to Tokyo for a summit that discussed ways to counter the nuclear weapon of the North.

Ballistic missiles from the North are banned under United Nations Security Council resolutions and the launch has been condemned by the governments of Seoul, Washington and Tokyo.

South Korean and US forces on Monday began 11 days of joint exercises, dubbed “Freedom Shield 23”, staged on a scale not seen since 2017 to counter growing threats from the North.

Kim accused the United States and South Korea of ​​increasing tensions with the military exercises.

Reporting by Heekyong Yang; Editing by David Gregorio and Sonali Paul

