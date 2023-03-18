Former UK student body president sued over body after being ousted for anti-Semitism





The former head of Britain’s largest student representative body announced on Friday that she would be suing the union, claiming her removal was discriminatory after months of investigation into allegations of anti-Semitism against her.

Shaima Dallali’s lawyers said in a statement that the removal of the president of the National Union of Students was prompted by her pro-Palestinian views and “antipathy” to the Islamic faith, which is protected under Britain’s equality law, and called for disciplinary proceedings against her. claimed to be unfair.

The statement said Dallali was “the subject of numerous complaints as well as personal abuse and threats to the effect that her past statements of her anti-Zionist beliefs amounted to anti-Semitism.”

Dallali is seeking damages for her termination and has also initiated an appeal against her termination through NUS’s internal appeals process.

Following the Dallalis elections in March 2020, the Union of Jewish Students highlighted various alleged anti-Israel and anti-Semitic comments made by her, including the following post from a decade ago: 628 Battle of Kaibar. Muslim forces are reported to have attacked native Jewish people in the town of Khaybar. Dallali has since apologized for her social media posts.

Then, last year, Queen’s Counsel Rebecca Tuck launched an investigation into the claims. Dallali was then suspended from her position in August and fired in November for her “unacceptable” comments and “serious violations” of union policy, NUS said.

Today I can confirm that I have started employment judgment proceedings against NUS.https://t.co/f8ORIc7hzp pic.twitter.com/45cl1XjiQe

— Shaima Dallali (@ShaimaDallali) March 17, 2023

Dallali’s attorney insisted she was fired, even though the investigation concluded that three of her posts were merely “disrespectful,” adding that she did not believe she was anti-Semitic when writing the “Khaybar Khaybar” tweet.

Lawyers argued the process was unfair in several ways, accusing Dallali of refusing legal representation in the proceedings, accusing NUS of refusing to read her written submissions and facilitating the calling of witnesses to support her defense.

The lawyer said the ousted student body president “fully and repeatedly apologized before and during his tenure as NUS president and since he made it clear repeatedly that he opposed racism in all its forms, including anti-Semitism, condemns the plight of the Palestinian people.” said.

It is Dallali’s position that these four tweets clearly do not amount to disregardable offenses and there is no reasonable explanation for her dismissal on this basis,” the statement said.

On Friday, a NUS spokesperson told the Jewish Chronicle that he believed the investigation was “thorough and fair”.

“There is no doubt that this process was just as powerful. I know that the former president went through the employment trial process,” he said.

“Our focus is to represent all students and rebuild NUS as an inclusive, progressive force of goodwill. We are enacting an anti-Semitic action plan and taking steps to mobilize students in the campaign for a better future,” NUS added.

NUS is a coalition of approximately 600 student societies representing more than 7 million students.

