Is March an unmissable opportunity to get rich with UK stocks?





Image Source: Getty Images

Volatility in UK stocks seems to be seeping back into the stock market. After a solid rally since October, the FTSE 100 appears to be plummeting again.

Following the bombing of three US banks last week, British banking stocks appear to have been the target of panic. And the likes of Barclays, Lloyds and Natwest have all fallen like rocks over the past five days.

Investors are understandably concerned about contagion. However, there is currently no evidence of this. The failures of the three relatively small U.S. banks all stemmed from peculiar reasons.

In other words, rising interest rates may have been the trigger, but not the cause. This is due to a lack of risk management, which may be exacerbated by lower regulatory oversight compared to the largest financial institutions in the US, UK and Europe.

That said, investors’ fears may not be justified. And taking advantage of this recent volatility could pave the way for excellent returns over the long term.

Fear Takes No Prisoner

Bank stocks seem to be the main target for the recent sell-off. But panic doesn’t discriminate. And many FTSE 100 companies in other industries were caught in the crossfire.

Company Industry 7-Day Performance PrudentialLife Insurance-19.03% Standard CharteredBanks-17.01% BarclaysBanks-15.41% Ashtead Industries-13.34% GlencoreMining-12.97% International Consolidated Airlines Travel & Leisure-12.86% Legal & General Life Insurance-12.61% BPO Oil & Gas-12.60 %Airtel Africa-12Telecommunications %Beazley Property & Casualty-12.21%

Does this mean investors should blindly buy UK stocks that have fallen from grace? Of course not. Emotions can drive your investment decisions this week, but all businesses still require evaluation before investing.

After all, what investors don’t want to own are flawed companies that will continue their downtrend.

Find the best UK stocks

As interest rates rise, the importance of positive free cash flow follows. As debt becomes more expensive and equity capital runs out, companies that are financially self-sustaining have a much better chance of succeeding.

Moreover, companies generating excess cash can have far greater flexibility than their competitors. And, historically, that’s been done by gaining more market share or gaining an edge over the competition through acquisitions.

Another factor to consider is the condition of your existing debt. A balance sheet with a lot of loan obligations is often considered a bad trait. But that’s not always the case. Don’t forget that debt is a powerful tool if used correctly.

With billions of pounds worth of debt, UK stocks could still be healthy if the underlying businesses can generate enough cash flow to serve them. However, it is important to examine whether the loan is fixed or variable as interest rates rise. Margins could face some pressure in the coming months if it’s the latter.

time to live?

Famous investor Nathan Rothschild once said, “When you buy, there’s blood in the streets.” That certainly seems like an apt description of the current state of the stock market. And buying UK stocks today could be a good long-term decision.

However, irrational decisions made by fearful individuals pose risks. It is impossible to say whether the market will continue to decline or resume its recovery over the next few weeks or months. That’s why using a pound-cost averaging strategy might be the best way to take advantage of today’s cheap stocks.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fool.co.uk/2023/03/18/is-march-a-cant-miss-opportunity-to-get-rich-with-uk-shares-2/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related